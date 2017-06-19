Fowler focusing on positives despite another major disappointment

Despite finishing six shots off eventual champion Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler was pleased with his performance at the U.S. Open.

Rickie Fowler was able to find plenty of positives from his performance at the U.S. Open despite letting another major slip through his fingers.

The American shone on the opening day at Erin Hills with a sublime 65 to lead the field, but he was unable to maintain that low scoring and slowly slipped down the leaderboard.

A 73 on Friday saw him relinquish the lead before shooting four-under on his third round to remain in contention.

However, a final round 72 meant he was never in contention to challenge eventual champion Brooks Koepka, Fowler settling for a tie of fifth place at 10 under.

It is not the first time Fowler has failed to deliver on promising play at a major - he now has six top-five finishes but no title - but he remains positive about his game.

"I feel like golf-wise I'm playing at the highest level," he said. "If you look at the negatives too much you're going to be stuck doing that the whole time.

"You have to measure success in different ways, not just by winning, just because that doesn't happen a whole lot. I think Tiger had the best winning percentage of all time at 30 per cent, and you're lucky to even sniff close to 10.

"You kind of have to say, hey, it's a major. We played well this week. I felt like I did a lot of good things, especially in the first round, executing my game plan.

"Even though the scores were somewhat lower than a normal U.S. Open, but to finish in double digits, under par at a major championship, especially the Open, it was a good week."

Fowler had praise for the Wisconsin course and hopes to return their for future editions of the tournament.

He added: "It's a lot of fun to play, but I think you see a little bit more of its characteristics when you can play the ball a little bit on the ground if you have to, and get kind of the roll and everything of the natural terrain.

"So it was fun to play with some soft conditions, and at least be able to score, because typically at a U.S. Open you get your head beat in. So, at least here if you played some solid golf and hit your shots where you needed to, you still had to be precise, but you got rewarded and you could take advantage of that.

"It would be fun to see it on the other side. It might just be a little bit more of a mental headache if we do get to see that."