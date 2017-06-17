Fowler happy with momentum despite 73

Despite shooting a one-over 73 at the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler believes he has some momentum.

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 08:46 IST

American Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler hopes a pair of par saves late in his second round can give him momentum heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open.

The American slipped back to six under after three straight bogeys from holes 11 to 13 at Erin Hills Friday.

But it could have been worse for Fowler, who produced an exquisite bunker shot to salvage par on 16 before also recovering at 17.

The 28-year-old, searching for his first major win, said the finish to his one-over 73 gave him a boost as he was left a shot off the lead.

"It was nice to get the saves, for sure. Really 16 to 17, just to keep myself in a good position," Fowler said.

"As of right now, I'm one shot back. Kind of jam packed and within a few shots of the lead there.

"But just more so for the confidence going into tomorrow. Making some good swings coming in and some not so great. But kind of know what we were doing wrong out there, if anything.

"So it will be just fine, but it would be nice to make a couple of putts. The one at 17 was good, but we're in a good spot."

Fowler has six top-10 finishes at majors without breaking through, including twice being a runner-up.

He believes he has learned from those experiences, saying he was glad to still be in contention.

"I'm playing the weekend. I have a tee time on Saturday, so it just kind of you learn along the way to never really give up," Fowler said.

"You never know what one shot's going to count for."