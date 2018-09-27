Fowler's Ryder Cup kiss-story

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 27 Sep 2018, 19:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rickie Fowler (centre)

Rickie Fowler is relieved he will not be the butt of any jokes at this year's Ryder Cup after a picture of his bemused face went viral at the 2016 edition, when he stood alone in a crowd of his team-mates kissing their other halves.

The 29-year-old was the only member of the victorious United States team at Hazeltine who had nobody to lock lips with in a celebratory photograph.

But Fowler is now engaged to former athlete Allison Stokke and is looking forward to turning the tables on this year's token American singleton at Le Golf National, Bryson DeChambeau.

Reflecting on the competition two years ago, he said: "I mean, it was great being over and being able to be a part of these team events and just be on my own and get to see them and be a part of them, but it's a lot better having someone you actually get to share it with and not go back to your room and just be by yourself.

"You get to hear about the day and what the girls did, and I can talk to Allison and tell her what's going on, what we did at the course, or whatever.

"We're having a blast. It would be nice if we can be successful this week and relive that picture and I'll actually have someone to kiss. We can make fun of Bryson on this one or something."

Rickie Fowler hopes Team USA can recreate a famous #RyderCup photo now fiancee Allison Stokke is on the scene:



"It would be nice if we can be successful this week and relive that picture and I'll actually have someone to kiss."#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/zqr9cJ65IT — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) September 27, 2018