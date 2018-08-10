Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fowler trades blue for yellow in Lyle tribute

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    10 Aug 2018, 02:02 IST
RickieFowler - cropped
Rickie Fowler in yellow at the US PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler revealed he wore yellow in tribute to Jarrod Lyle in the opening round of the US PGA Championship.

Australian golfer Lyle passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, aged 36.

Fowler, the early leader at five under, was among those wearing yellow ribbons on the course following the news of Lyle's death, but also swapped his planned blue shirt for a yellow outfit on the eve of the tournament.

"The last few weeks, especially this week and last week, we've all been thinking about Jarrod a lot," Fowler said at the end of his round.

"I was scripted to wear dark blue today and I immediately changed last night. Last week I had the pin somewhere on the side. Now it's front and centre.

"It's definitely tough, especially tough on some of the guys who knew Jarrod better than most out here.

"But you also think that Jarrod wouldn't want us out here feeling sorry for him, feeling bad or anything. He'd probably come out here, kick us in the butt, tell us to man up and go have some fun.

"It's a little bit bittersweet trying to go out there and keep living life like he did. It's unfortunate that he's not here with us."

Fowler turned in 34 but was far more impressive on the way back, with four further birdies securing a two-shot advantage over the chasing pack.

"I'm definitely happy about the start," he added. "I felt like I kept it very stress-free, hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I just played within myself."

Omnisport
NEWS
Allenby writes touching tribute to 'my hero' Lyle
RELATED STORY
It puts things in perspective - Day and Scott pay tribute...
RELATED STORY
Jarrod Lyle was a true inspiration – PGA Tour leads tributes
RELATED STORY
Players and caddies show support for Lyle at...
RELATED STORY
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies after long cancer battle
RELATED STORY
Impressive Fowler leads at Bellerive as Woods recovers...
RELATED STORY
Aussie golfer Lyle dies following cancer battle
RELATED STORY
Australian golfer Lyle, 36, to have palliative care at home
RELATED STORY
Sandy Lyle gets The Open underway at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
PGA Tour golfer Jarrod Lyle to begin end-of-life care
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us