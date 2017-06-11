Frittelli capitalises as Aguilar fades away

Felipe Aguilar fell short of a wire-to-wire victory at the Lyoness Open as a final-round stumble opened the door for Dylan Frittelli.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 21:23 IST

Dylan Frittelli celebrates winning the Lyoness Open

Dylan Frittelli held his nerve to pounce on Felipe Aguilar's final-round fade and secure a first European Tour title at the Lyoness Open.

Aguilar led after each of the first three rounds at the Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, but the Chilean suddenly faltered at the last to card a three-over 75, which left him six shots off the pace.

South African Frittelli was there to take advantage and undo some of the pain from his own astonishing meltdown at the China Open in April.

On that occasion, the 27-year-old looked set to win before firing a simple-looking approach shot out of bounds and going on to lose to Alexander Levy in a play-off.

Frittelli was composure personified on Sunday, however, picking up four shots on his outward nine and undoing the damage of a bogey at 14 two holes later to finish on 12 under and secure victory by a single stroke.

Champion.



Congratulations @Dylan_Frittelli, the 2017 Lyoness Open winner. pic.twitter.com/6VgLfU5uGR — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 11, 2017

"I'm just elated," Frittelli said. "I'm really happy with the way the week went - super stoked to get my first win on the European Tour.

"I think it's been a long time coming and I am glad to be inside the winner's circle."

Mikko Korhonen, David Horsey and Jbe Kruger each finished on 11 under in a three-way tie for second - Horsey left to lament an inconsistent weekend which had seen him combine rounds of 75 and 73 with excellent efforts of 64 and 65.

Richard Mcevoy was fifth on 10 under, a score helped by one of the shots of the tournament as he holed from the bunker.