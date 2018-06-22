Gangjee emerges as best Indian in Korea

Cheonan (Korea), Jun 22 (PTI) Rahil Gangjee produced the best card among Indian golfers to make a significant move in the second round of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship here today.

Gangjee, who shot one-over 72 in the first round added a solid two-under 68 to get to one-under and Tied-17th place.

The 39-year-old from Kolkata was the best among the six Indians who made the cut for the weekend.

Khalin Joshi (70-72) was Tied-29th, while Gaganjeet Bhullar (71-73) was Tied-39th and three others -- S Chikkarangappa (70-75), Chiragh Kumar (72-73) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-72) made the cut on the line which fell at 3-over and were Tied-59th.

Shiv Kapur (72-75), Rashid Khan (74-79) and Jeev Milkha Singh (84-76) missed the cut.

Korea's Hosung Choi seemed to be the man to catch after he signed for a second round five-under-par 66 to take a four-shot lead into the weekend rounds.

The 44-year-old made his move by mixing his card with four birdies, an eagle and a bogey to clinch pole position with his two-day total of nine-under-par 133 after starting the day tied for third place at the USD 1,125,000 event.

Compatriot Sanghyun Park, meanwhile, continued to ride on his good form by returning with a 69 to share second place with South Africa's Keith Horne and fellow countryman Changwon Han at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club