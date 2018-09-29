Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kapur best Indian at T-12 after three rounds in Taiwan Masters

PTI
NEWS
News
40   //    29 Sep 2018, 17:13 IST

Chinese Taipei, Sept 29 (PTI) Shiv Kapur carded a sedate one-under 71 in the third round to stay as the best Indian after 54 holes at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters on Saturday.

Kapur was one-under through three rounds to be at T-12.

On another battling day, overnight co-leader Adilson Da Silva of Brazil edged closer to his long-awaited Asian Tour breakthrough after getting to a two-under 70 to grab the outright lead following the penultimate round.

Jeev Milkha Singh, who has been going through a tough period, was the next best Indian after Kapur. The Chandigarh golfer shot even par 72 and was one-over 217 for three rounds in T-18th place, where he was tied with SSP Chawrasia (71).

Shubhankar Sharma, who seemed set for a good score dropped two bogeys on his second nine and ended at 71 for the day and was T-30 at 3-over 219. Gaganjeet Bhullar (75) was 4-over 220 and T-34th.

The 46-year-old Brazilian, Da Silva, who claimed a second joint runner-up finish in the event 12 months ago, continued to bank on his past experiences as he carded four birdies against two bogeys to lead by one shot on five-under-par 211 total in the USD 850,000 event.

Home hero Lin Wen-tang raised the local hopes after signing for a 70 to share the second place with South African Justin Harding (71), young Thai Jazz Janewattananond (70) and Heungchol Joo of Korea (66) at the fabled Taiwan Golf and Country Club

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule, Match List for August 24
RELATED STORY
Indians who have won ATP/WTA singles titles
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: The four main contenders for the title at...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan clinch...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: GOLD! Rohan Bopanna and Divij Saran win...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India Today, 23rd...
RELATED STORY
Three of Novak Djokovic greatest records 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Top four dramatic moments in the tournament's...
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
7 most one-sided tennis rivalries in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us