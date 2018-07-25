Gangjee, Rashid among former Asian tour winners to compete at Louis Philippe Cup

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) Former Asian tour winners, including Rahil Gangjee and Rashid Khan, will be among the 132 golfers who have confirmed their participation for the Inaugural Louis Philippe Cup to be held at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire Club from July 31 to August 4.

The USD 75000 tournament, which is being co-sanctioned by ADT (Asian Development Tour event) and PGTI (Professional Golfers Tour of India), will see a total of 60 foreign golfers representing 20 countries competing in a strong field.

The field is expected to comprise the likes of Asian tour winners Gaurav Ghei, Mukesh Kumar and Himmat Rai.

Also to be seen in action would be Nitithorn Thippong and Honey Baisoya, who currently lead the ADT and PGTI Order of Merit for the ongoing season, respectively.

Thippong from Thailand, currently leads the ADT OOM with a season earning of USD 21,084 from six tournaments.

The 22-year old Thai golfer has had a flying start to his ongoing season with one win and four Top 10 finishes so far.

The field for the Louis Philippe Cup would also see in action three-time Asian Tour winner Marcus Both from Australia. It hasn't been the best of starts for the Australian golfer and he would be looking towards regaining his sheen at Prestige Golfshire this month end.

Gangjee, who most recently won the Panasonic Open Golf Championship in Japan, would be one of the biggest Indian name to be seen in action.

He is currently placed 5th on the Asian Tour OOM with his current season's earning of USD 2,90,426 from six tournaments.

Another big name who, would be vying for the top honours, would be the 16th placed in Asian Tour OOM (2018) - Khalin Joshi.

Khalin has a total earning of USD 1,31,174 from 13 events on the top pro tour of the region this season.

Some other players who will be vying for honours include the current PGTI Order of Merit leader Honey Baisoya from Delhi.

Honey's total earnings from this season are INR 17,02, 535 from 8 tournaments, which also include two wins.

Also teeing off would be the 2015 PGTI OOM winner and local lad S Chikarangappa and 2017 PGTI OOM winner Shamim Khan