Gangjee to lead Indian charge at inaugural Louis Philippe Cup

Bengaluru, July 28 (PTI) Seasoned Indian golf professional Rahil Gangjee, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, will be leading the Indian charge at the inaugural Louis Philippe Cup 2018, starting here on July 31.

The Kolkata bred and Bengaluru based pro won his second career Asian Tour event this year, winning the USD 1.37 million Panansonic Open Golf Championship in Ibaraki, Japan, back in April.

The win netted him a purse of USD 283,018 and has seen him catapult to the top of the Habitat for Humanity Asian Tour Order of Merit rankings, where he is currently placed at fifth position with yearly earnings of USD 290,425 million thus far.

The Louis Philippa Cup is a USD 75,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) co-sanctioned event, set to commence at Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire Club.

Speaking before teeing off at home base Gangjee said, "I have enjoyed the LP CUP at all its destinations. The fact that it has become an ADT event means that the Louis Philippe Cup is growing in stature and heading in the right direction."

"I have played at the Prestige Golfshire many times now over the last two years and I would say the weather conditions at this part of the year are the toughest due to high winds. The course is in awesome shape and lush green due to rains. I look forward to enjoying myself," he added.

The Panasonic Open win also made him a winner on the Japan Tour and earned him a playing card on that competitive tour as well. On immediate future plans, Gangjee said, "my plans for the rest of the year is to play in Japan, but I will play my minimum events on the Asian Tour."

Gangjee goes into the Louis Philippe Cup 2018 as the highest ranked Indian pro and he will be facing a stiff challenge from the likes of Marcus Both of Australia, a three-time winner on the Asian Tour, and Indian pros like S Chikkarangappa, Rashid Khan and Himmat Rai among others.

The Louis Philippe Cup 2018 will see 132 golfers, including 60 foreign golfers from 20 different countries tee-off at the Prestige Golfshire