Garcia comfortable at Erin Hills: I've always liked when a course plays tougher

After moving to within four shots of the lead at Erin Hills on Friday, Sergio Garcia said: "I think the greens are getting U.S. Open-like."

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 00:47 IST

Firmer conditions at Erin Hills on Friday were not a problem for Sergio Garcia, as the Masters champion shot a one-under 71 in round two of the U.S. Open to improve his position.

Garcia began the tournament with a 70, but his second-round score was arguably more impressive given the stiffer challenge posed by faster greens.

"I think the greens are getting U.S. Open-like, but not as firm as they're going to get if we don't get any rain," said Garcia, who was four off the lead held by Rickie Fowler and Paul Casey when he finished his round.

"[They are] definitely getting a lot speedier, a lot faster. And a lot of times you have to be careful with some of the putts.

"On nine, I had probably a 12-footer down the hill and it was a good birdie opportunity, but you don't want to be leaving yourself five- or six-footers because you got a little frisky with your first putt. Unfortunately, I left it just short in the middle. But [I'm] still happy with the round."

Should the rain stay away and the winds pick up, Erin Hills could pose a fiendish test over the weekend, but Garcia is not worried.

"I've always liked when a course plays tougher," he said. "Obviously my game is on when the course is playing tougher. I think I have a little bit of an advantage, but at the same time you have to be more on when it gets like that because if not, then you're going to struggle.

"We'll see, we can't control Mother Nature and we'll see what happens.

"To be three under par with a chance on the weekend, I think, I'm proud of that. And I've got to keep the confidence going, keep the momentum and see if we can have a good weekend and have a chance on Sunday."