Garcia in the hunt at KLM Open but Jamieson leads

KLM Open leader Scott Jamieson

Sergio Garcia is two shots off the lead after two rounds of the KLM Open, with Scott Jamieson's superb seven-under-par 65 moving him top of the leaderboard.

Garcia followed a 68 in the opening round at The International in Amsterdam with a five-under 67 on Friday to stay in the chasing pack.

But that was not enough to claim the lead at the mid-point stage of the tournament as Jamieson set the pace at 11-under going into the weekend.

A blemish-free round saw the Scot record a trio of birdies on the front nine, while four more on the way home left him well in the hunt for his first title since lifting the Nelson Mandela Championship in December 2012 (part of the European Tour's 2013 season).

Day one leader Callum Shinkwin is level with Garcia at nine-under with fellow Englishmen Matthew Southgate and James Morrison, who hit two eagles in the last four holes on a day that could have yielded more with his card also showing five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Six in a row for Troy Merritt!? pic.twitter.com/4SEpIzlzZj — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 13, 2019

Among the top rounds of the day was Troy Merritt's seven under, with the American firing six birdies in a row during his stunning 65, a score matched by Yusaku Miyazato as well as Bradley Dredge after the Welshman's eagle at the last.

The 2015 champion Thomas Pieters is seven under while Matt Wallace bounced back from an opening 75 by posting 67 to move two under, one shot behind Patrick Reed, while Lee Westwood will miss the cut after rounds of 70 and 75.