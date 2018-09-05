Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Garcia: Off-course value key to Ryder Cup selection

05 Sep 2018
Sergio Garcia believes what he can offer away from the golf course played a crucial role in him being selected for Europe's Ryder Cup team by Thomas Bjorn.

The Spaniard was named as one of Bjorn's four captain's picks on Wednesday, along with Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

Garcia, winner of the Masters in 2017, has missed the cut in his last five major appearances, dropping down to 30th in the world rankings.

He is, however, one of Europe's most successful players in the competition, having amassed 22.5 points over eight appearances.

And he feels that experience can be extremely valuable to a team including five players taking on the challenge of the Ryder Cup for the first time.

Garcia told Sky Sports of his selection: "It feels amazing. I'm very thankful to Thomas for believing in me. I know that it probably wasn't an easy decision. 

"He knows what I bring to the team - not only gamewise, but inside the team room. 

"It's been a tough year. It's one of those years where you miss a few cuts by one shot. I've been working hard. I feel like my game is coming along. Now I'm trying to be as ready as I can be to help the European team win that cup back.

"Thomas and I have known each other for a long time. We're friends and we've been talking to each other throughout the year. 

"Everyone knows how much I love the Ryder Cup, how much I love the team sports. It is very exciting for me to be part of another Ryder Cup team. 

"I'm going to give everything I have - not only on the golf course but in the team room. Hopefully that helps us to get our goal, which is to win the Ryder Cup again."

