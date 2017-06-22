Garcia two behind surprise package Ormsby in Munich

Wade Ormsby stole the show in the first round of the BMW International Open, but Sergio Garcia is firmly in contention.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 23:34 IST

Masters champion Sergio Garcia

Masters champion Sergio Garcia is well placed to contend at the BMW International Open, but it is Wade Ormsby who leads the way in Munich after a stunning opening round.

World number five Garcia, who finished tied 21st at the U.S. Open last week, produced an excellent opening 18 holes to trail by two strokes after posting a six-unde-parr 66.

But it was Ormsby – ranked 462nd – that surprisingly stole the show as six birdies through his first nine holes and two further gains on the way home saw him sign for an excellent eight-under 64.

That was enough for a one-shot lead ahead of Thomas Detry, who almost impressed with an opening 65, while Garcia was in a share of third with Joost Luiten and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Having started at the 10th, Ormsby - who had missed his last three cuts - quickly found form to make the turn in 30 and two further birdies arrived on his last nine holes, while he narrowly missed eagle chances at the sixth and ninth.

"It's huge for me, this time of year," Ormsby said of his performance.

"I've worked pretty hard the last six weeks and three missed cuts, I haven't got what I wanted out of it."

Detry had earlier set the clubhouse lead with a round that saw him hole out from the fairway to eagle the 13th, his only blemish having come at the first.

Garcia's performance was bogey free, some fine approach play at the fifth and sixth and an excellent tee shot at the eighth enabling him to finish with three birdies in his final five holes.

Sergio with a wedge in hand...



A birdie was always the likely outcome. pic.twitter.com/iIAaJghdjh — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 22, 2017

"I felt like I played quite well, not spectacular, but very consistent throughout the whole day," Garcia said.

"I was very happy to see some of the shots I hit and some of the putts I made and very happy with my six under."

Tommy Fleetwood, fourth at Erin Hills last week, and Henrik Stenson are among a dozen players on five under in a packed leaderboard.