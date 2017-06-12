Golf - Chris Wood grabs last exemption into U.S. Open

by Reuters News 12 Jun 2017, 21:16 IST

Golf - European Tour - Nordea Masters - Barseback, Sweden - 04/06/17 - England's Chris Wood plays a shot at green 18 during the fourth day of the tournament. TT News Agency/Emil Langvad via REUTERS

By Larry Fine

ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.

Wood improved his ranking to 60th after a tie for second this month at the Nordea Masters in Sweden.

The 29-year-old Wood, who finished tied for 23rd in his maiden U.S. Open last year at Oakmont, has four top-25 finishes on the PGA European Tour this season.

Last year, he won the BMW Championship and competed in his first Ryder Cup Match.

Additionally, five alternates from sectional qualifying were added to complete the field for the year's second major.

The USGA held six spots in the field for players who could potentially qualify by moving into the top 60 of the rankings.

Alternates joining the field are Gregory Bourdy, Tyler Light, Davis Love IV, Kim Meen-whee and Ryan Palmer.

Bourdy, 35, of France, is playing in his third U.S. Open, with his best finish a tie for 18th last year. A four-times winner on the PGA European Tour, he was the first alternate from the England sectional.

Palmer, 40, is playing in his seventh U.S. Open, with his best finish a tie for 21st in 2011 at Congressional Country Club. The three-times winner on the PGA Tour was the first alternate from the Dallas sectional.

Love IV, 23, is competing in his first U.S. Open after having qualified through local and sectional play. Love, the son of twice former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, is playing in his first event as a professional.

South Korea's Kim, 25, qualified for his first U.S. Open as the first alternate from the Memphis sectional. Kim has competed in 19 PGA Tour events this season and tied for fifth at the Puerto Rico Open on March 26.

Light, 26, was the first alternate from the Springfield, Ohio, sectional and is competing in his first U.S. Open.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Clare Fallon)