Golf insider declares $100M-worth LIV star a major threat in the lead-up to The Masters

As The Masters inches closer and closer, speculation is growing as to who will leave Augusta National this year with a green jacket. For the first time in 2025, the PGA Tour's biggest stars will collide with LIV Golf's biggest stars in the first major championship of the season.

Ad

The storylines are being written already as the golf world prepares to descend upon Augusta National in less than two weeks. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler aims to capture his third green jacket this year. Jon Rahm aims to capture his second. Rory McIlroy will be playing in his 17th Masters this year, still trying to complete the career grand slam and win his first Masters title. Notably, Rahm's net worth is $100 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

Trending

The Smylie Show on YouTube, hosted by one-time PGA Tour winner Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme, did its Masters preview last Wednesday. Their episode featured guests, including Golf Digest writer and golf insider Keith Stewart.

Stewart declared Rahm as a serious contender coming into The Masters,

"Jon Rahm, I would always be worried about. I think Jon Rahm, no matter where he's playing, is a top three talent in the world. You know, I just think that he is. Maybe Xander's [Schauffele] fourth but Jon Rahm is an unbelievable talent and I think that he can win at any venue at any time," Stewart said. [45:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2023, which was his second major title, the other being the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm announced he was joining LIV Golf in December of 2023.

Jon Rahm's game is rounding into form as The Masters approaches

Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (via Getty)

Jon Rahm has been playing well, as the first major of 2025 is less than two weeks away. Rahm is in search of his first major title since the 2023 Masters, which saw him win in a final-round comeback over fellow LIV Golf competitor Brooks Koepka.

Ad

At the 2023 Masters, Rahm entered the final round two shots behind Koepka. Rahm shot a three-under-par 69 to Koepka's three-over-par 75, ultimately winning four shots clear of Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has played well in 2025 after capturing his first two LIV Golf wins in 2024. Rahm won LIV Golf UK last July and LIV Golf Chicago in September.

Rahm has played in four LIV Golf events in 2025, finishing tied for sixth or better in all of them. At LIV Golf's opening event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in February, Rahm finished tied for second, two shots behind winner Adrian Meronk.

Ad

Jon Rahm finished in solo sixth place at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia the following week. At LIV Golf Hong Kong, he finished tied for sixth. He then finished tied for sixth in Hong Kong and tied for fifth at LIV Golf Singapore in the following weeks.

The former number-one ranked golfer in the world aims to add his second green jacket to his resumé in two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback