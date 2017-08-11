Golf: Kisner takes two-shot lead with early second-round birdies

by Reuters News 11 Aug 2017, 20:04 IST

Aug 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Kevin Kisner tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

By Larry Fine

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (Reuters) - Kevin Kisner birdied two of his first three holes to reach six under par, snapping a tie with overnight co-leader Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark as the second round of the PGA Championship got underway on Friday.

The early surge gave Kisner a two-shot lead early in round two of the year's last major.

Overcast skies greeted the early starters with the threat of rain and possible afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast.

Kisner and Olesen had shared the first-round lead after posting four-under-par 67s on the long Quail Hollow layout.

Olesen was teeing off in the afternoon wave.

Others were also taking advantage of benign, calm conditions.

Former PGA winner Jason Dufner birdied three of his first five holes starting from the 10th to reach even-par for the tournament and fellow American Jason Kokrak posted four birdies in his first seven holes but was still well back at two-over.

The featured grouping of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm, met with mixed early results.

Spain's Rahm birdied the 10th for a good start but followed with a bogey at the par-four 12th to remain one-under.

Four-times major winner McIlroy began with a string of four pars to stay one-over, while Fowler balanced a birdie with a bogey to remain two under par.

Later starters also included Jordan Spieth, who can become at 24 the youngest to complete a career grand slam of the major professional titles with a PGA victory. He opened with a 72.

(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)