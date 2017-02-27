World number two Day out of WGC-Mexico Championship

REUTERS - World number two Jason Day has pulled out of next week's World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Mexico City due to illness, the Australian announced on Sunday.

"I have a double ear infection and the flu, which precludes me from preparing for and playing in the tournament," he said in a statement.

Day last week was deposed as world number one by American Dustin Johnson.

The WGC-Mexico Championship starts on Thursday at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

