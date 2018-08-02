Bhullar starts with solid 70 on wind-swept opening day in Fiji

Natadola Bay (Fiji), Aug 2 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a solid two-under 70 on a difficult and wind-swept opening day to lie Tied 8th at the Fiji International here today.

Bhullar, making his maiden appearance in Fiji, was one of the only 18 players who posted a sub-par round at the picturesque Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course here.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, meanwhile, recovered superbly from being three-over after 13 to finish at one-over following three birdies between 14th and 17th holes. He was T-33.

Chiragh Kumar shot five-over 77, while Shiv Kapur, who finished second last week in Pattaya, was swept away to eight-over 80, with seven bogeys, a double bogey and just one birdie.

Australia's Andrew Dodt, searching for his first Asian Tour win since 2015, was off to a flying start at five-under-par 67 to grab a share of the first round lead with Australian compatriots Jarryd Felton and Nicholas Cullen and Kiwi Ben Campbell.

Bhullar, who began on the 10th, had four birdies against two bogeys as he managed to find all fairways despite blustery conditions.

Bhullar, seeking his first title of the current season and the ninth of his career, opened with a birdie on 11th, but gave that shot away on the next hole.

He traded a birdie on 16th with a bogey on 18th. On the second nine, the front side of the course, Bhullar birdied first and third holes and moved into red figures and parred the remaining seven for a 70.

"It was a good round of golf. I think I gave myself a lot of opportunities. It was quite windy in the morning but I managed to keep my ball in play. I hit about 13 greens in regulation today. So it was a good, solid round of golf," Bhullar said.

He added, "I don't think anything's missing in my game. I just need to have more patience and some more maturity towards my weekend rounds. Apart from that, it has been a solid season so far. I think the key would be that I'm keeping the ball in play.

"So as long as the ball is in play, you're giving yourself birdie opportunities. I just to keep on doing what I've been doing and everything will click, it's just a matter of time. I need to be more aggressive. So that's what I've been struggling with lately."

Sandhu, dividing his time between Asian and European Tours, was three-over after 13 holes but three birdies on 14th, 15th and 17th helped him get back to one-over.

Vijay Singh, who designed the course here also struggled to four-over 76, while Ernie Els, captain for International Team's captain for President's Cup 2019, shot even par 72 and was T-19.

The 32-year-old Dodt enjoyed a bogey-free round, which included three birdies and an eagle as he set the pace with Felton and Cullen in the morning.

Campbell, who teed off in the back-nine 10, seemed poised to take the outright lead after firing birdies on six and seven but could not break away after closing with two straight pars.

Bunched at four-under are China's Wu Ashun, South Africa's Justin Walters, Fiji's Sam Lee and Australians Terry Pilkadaris and Lucas Herbert. Els and Malaysia's Gavin Green both signed for a 70