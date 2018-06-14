Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gregory's 22-over round sets tone at Shinnecock Hills

The highest-scoring player carded a 22-over round of 92 in the U.S. Open first round, as countless players struggled at Shinnecock Hills.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 22:32 IST
7
ScottGregory - cropped
Scott Gregory's struggles started on the second hole

Scott Gregory carded a 22-over 92 in his first round at the U.S. Open as the vast majority of the field - including Rory McIlroy and Jason Day - struggled in tough conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

Former champions McIlroy and Jordan Spieth were among those to flounder on Thursday as their bids for further glory fell flat, but neither struggled quite like Gregory.

The Englishman only made par on three holes and carded two triple bogeys as he returned to the clubhouse trailing the rest of the field by a distance.

Amateur golfer and NHL referee Garrett Rank held the next highest score, a 13-over 83, but a number of big names were not too far ahead.

Jason Day carded a nine-over 79 and McIlroy was also plus nine with two to play, while Spieth and serial runner-up Phil Mickelson, the Northern Irishman's playing partners, were eight and six over respectively.

Only two of the morning starters, Scott Piercy and Ian Poulter, were under par, with a second bunch of high-profile stars - Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas among them - still to tee off.

