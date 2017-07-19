'Gutted' Snedeker's Open withdrawal sees Hahn drafted in
There will be no Brandt Snedeker at this week's Open, which is good news for James Hahn.
Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the 146th Open Championship after failing to recover from a rib injury, with James Hahn his replacement at Royal Birkdale.
Snedeker has achieved nine top-10 finishes in majors, with his best Open performance coming in 2012 when he tied for third.
The 36-year-old confirmed his decision to pull out of this week's tournament in a tweet on Wednesday.
"I had a rib issue pop up last week and it didn't respond to treatment as I had hoped," he wrote.
"I am gutted I won't be able to compete and look forward to getting healthy as quick as possible."
He had been due to go out with JB Holmes and Shane Lowry at 10:20am local time on Thursday, but standby Hahn will get the honour of making only his third appearance at golf's oldest major.
Hahn finished in a tie for 68th at Royal Troon last year and was confirmed as Snedeker's replacement by tournament organisers, while he tweeted his own celebratory picture following the news.
The moment you find out you're playing in the Open Championship! Let's go! #PXGTroops pic.twitter.com/M8U0XxPcsC— James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) July 19, 2017