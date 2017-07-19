'Gutted' Snedeker's Open withdrawal sees Hahn drafted in

There will be no Brandt Snedeker at this week's Open, which is good news for James Hahn.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 20:55 IST

Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the 146th Open Championship after failing to recover from a rib injury, with James Hahn his replacement at Royal Birkdale.

Snedeker has achieved nine top-10 finishes in majors, with his best Open performance coming in 2012 when he tied for third.

The 36-year-old confirmed his decision to pull out of this week's tournament in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I had a rib issue pop up last week and it didn't respond to treatment as I had hoped," he wrote.

"I am gutted I won't be able to compete and look forward to getting healthy as quick as possible."

He had been due to go out with JB Holmes and Shane Lowry at 10:20am local time on Thursday, but standby Hahn will get the honour of making only his third appearance at golf's oldest major.

Hahn finished in a tie for 68th at Royal Troon last year and was confirmed as Snedeker's replacement by tournament organisers, while he tweeted his own celebratory picture following the news.