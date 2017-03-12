Hadwin closing in on maiden PGA Tour title after stretching Valspar Championship lead

Just one round separates Canadian Adam Hadwin from a breakthrough PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship.

Adam Hadwin is 18 holes away from a maiden PGA Tour title after opening up a four-shot lead at the Valspar Championship following round three on Saturday.

The Canadian led by one stroke from Jim Herman, who shot a 62 on Friday, but a fine four-under-par third round of 67 saw him move to 14 under for the tournament – four shots clear of day-three mover Patrick Cantlay in second.

Hadwin signed for bogey-free round, which started with a birdie at the par-five first and he gained another shot at the seventh.

A lengthy putt at the 12th saw Hadwin stretch the lead and another gain at 15 left him firmly in control.

American Cantlay is playing just his second PGA Tour event since 2014, with a stress fracture in his lower back stalling his career, while he also endured personal tragedy following the death of his friend and caddie Chris Roth 12 months ago.

The 24-year-old surged into contention with a five-under 66, as three birdies on the front nine were backed up with a couple more on the way home.

Herman never really got his round going and two birdies and as many bogeys meant he remained at nine under and he is now five off the lead.

Open champion Henrik Stenson still has a chance, but he will need a big turnaround after a level-par 71 left him seven off the pace in a tie for fifth.