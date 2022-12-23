Half of the world's top 15 golfers already committed to this non-elevated PGA Tour event

The American Express PGA Tour event will take place from Jan 19-22. The event is on a roll as it adds four top 15 players to its strong field for the upcoming event.

World No. 5 John Rahm, 7th ranked Will Zalatoris who had to end last season prematurely due to injury. While the13th ranked Sam Burns and 15th-ranked Tom Kim are some of the big names to be added to the event that will be held near Palm Springs, California.

“Our high-profile field and top-notch musical entertainment are sure to make quite the sporting and entertainment spectacle for our golf fans in the Coachella Valley and greater Southern California come tournament week,” quoted Pat McCabe, executive director of The American Express."

Big names like Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau are already committed to the 64th edition of the event. With new names, The American Express field consists of five of the top 7 and eight top 15 players.

“Though we are still a month away from the first round of The American Express teeing off, our player field is already loaded with more star power than we have had in recent memory.”,added McCabe

Star Power in The American Express PGA

Will Zalatoris will return on PGA Tour with The American Express

156 professional golfers and 156 amateurs will be appearing on The American Express. The $8 million purse will be held at PGA West’s Stadium Coursec, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta.

John Rahm was the champion at the event in 2018, which was the only second PGA Tour title of his career. He will be looking to win it another time. Other former champions will also be showcasing themselves in the tournament like Si Woo Kim(2021), Andrew Landry(2020), Adam Long(2019), Jason Dufner(2016), Bill Haas (2010 and 2015), Brian Gay(2013), Jhonattan Vegas(2011) and Charley Hoffman(2007). Hudson Swafford, who won it last year, will not feature this time due to his association with LIV golf.

Will Zalatoris finished T6 on his debut in The American Express. The 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year won his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Before ending his season early, Zalatoris finished runner-up in 3 the 2021 Masters, the 2022 PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open.

Burns had a brilliant 2022 with three wins out of his four career wins. He finished third in the FedEx Cup standings. He was part of the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team in September.

Kim won the Wyndham Championship, making him the second youngest PGA TOUR winner since World War II, which gained him PGA TOUR status. Kim also won his 2022-23 season opener, the Shriners Children's Open. With the victory, the 20 year old became the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on the PGA TOUR before turning 21.

Kim began the season as World 132 and since then there is no looking back for him. He was also the youngest professional in the 2022 Presidents Cup where je earned two points for his international team.

