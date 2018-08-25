Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Harrington leaves Ryder Cup hopefuls in the shade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    25 Aug 2018, 23:10 IST
Padraig Harrington
Padraig Harrington at the Czech Masters

Padraig Harrington was in the pink as his magnificent 65 earned a share of the lead with Andrea Pavan on day three of the Czech Masters.

Harrington and Pavan both went bogey-free in faultless seven-under rounds to put themselves in pole position for glory on Sunday in Prague.

The pair moved three shots clear of a chasing pack led by Gavin Green, the overnight leader slipping down to third with a two-under 70.

Three-time major winner Harrington will be one of Europe's vice-captains at the Ryder Cup but, ahead of his 47th birthday next week, showed he can still compete with the younger generation.

Pavan, 17 years Harrington's junior, is aiming for his first victory on the European Tour while the Irishman could collect his first silverware since winning the Portugal Masters two years ago.

Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell, the two highest-ranked players in the field, sit six shots back after going around in 71 and 68 respectively.

Pieters, Czech Masters champion in 2015, had a share of the lead after the first day but has since fallen away, making only three birdies on Saturday.

Tapio Pulkkanen survived a scare on the first when his ball somehow escaped the water, the Finn going on to card a two-under 70 that leaves him five off the lead and level with Phachara Khongwatmai.

Scott Jamieson got off to a flyer with an eagle on the opening hole but four bogeys in his 68 leaves him 13 under, a shot clear of Nino Bertasio, the Italian moving up the leaderboard thanks to four successive birdies at the start of the back nine.

Omnisport
NEWS
