Harrington, Pavan share lead at Czech Masters

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    25 Aug 2018, 23:38 IST
AP Image

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington and Andrea Pavan shot flawless 7-under 65s on Saturday to share the lead after the third round of the Czech Masters.

The duo had seven birdies apiece to finish with a 17-under total of 199 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Irish veteran Harrington, who won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the U.S. PGA Championship in 2008, is chasing his first European Tour win since the 2016 Portugal Masters.

""I feel like it was a day too early," Harrington said. "It took a lot out of me, a lot of focus and I holed the putts that you'd like to be holing on a Sunday. I'm hoping there's still another round in it, but it was certainly one of those days that you'd like to get on a Sunday afternoon rather than a Saturday afternoon."

Italian golfer Pavan is seeking a first victory.

"I'm definitely looking forward to playing with Padraig tomorrow," Pavan said. "It's the first time I'm in this position on the European Tour so it will be good, probably a long day, but I'll just try to keep doing my own thing and not watch him too much."

Second-round leader Gavin Green of Malaysia is three strokes behind after his 70.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is fourth, another stroke back, after a 68 that included an eagle on the first hole.

Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters (71) and Eddie Pepperell (68) are tied for eighth, six shots off the lead.

