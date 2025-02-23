Has Aldrich Potgieter ever shot a sub-60 round? Mexico Open leader's past record explored

Aldrich Potgieter leads the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with a stellar 52-hole score of 20 under par. The South African golfer almost recorded a part of history during the second round of the tournament where he carded in an amazing 10-under par 61 round.

Ad

Following Friday's round of the 2025 Mexico Open, fans were left wondering if Aldrich Potgieter had ever broken 60 in a tournament round. The PGA Tour sensation achieved the feat during the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 Astara Golf Championship.

Aldrich Potgieter had carded in an incredible 11-under par 59 score during Friday's round of the Korn Ferry Tour event. He became the youngest player to shoot a sub-60 score at just 19 years old.

This week's 10-under par 61 round made Aldrich Potgieter the fourth-youngest player to card in a round better than 61 since 1983. The major accomplishment was last recorded during the 2024 American Express where Nick Dunlap shot 60 at 20 years and 28 days.

Ad

Trending

Aldrich Potgieter came close this week to becoming the first player to card in sub-60 rounds on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. He birdied the last five holes on the front nine and went on to card in four more on the back nine. Despite posting an astonishing bogey-free 61 round, he fell a few strokes short of making history.

Aldrich Potgieter's 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Scores

Aldrich Potgieter leads the 2025 Mexico Open by one stroke. The rising golfer carded in rounds of 65, 61, and 67 to total 20 over and bear a lead over Brian Campell.

Ad

As the former Korn Ferry Tour golfer seeks to earn his maiden win on the PGA Tour, here's a look at his scorecards for three rounds of the 2025 Mexico Open (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (6-under par 65)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Ad

Round 2 (10-under par 61)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 3 (4-under par 67)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback