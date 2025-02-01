Have Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry ever played together as a team? Record explored

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are starring in this week's ongoing 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. Tied for 13th place together, fans wondered if they've ever played together. The two European golfers participated as a team in the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy and Lowry took on the challenging TPC Louisiana course last April and emerged victorious. They carded in rounds of 61, 70, 64, and 68 to total 25 under par for the week.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image via Imagn)

However, the two Ryder Cup stars were not the only ones to total 25 under par. Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer matched their scores and proceeded to the sudden-death playoff. McIlroy and Lowry took on the twosome in the playoff at TPC Louisiana's par 5 18th hole.

Ramey and Trainer unfortunately carded in a bogey on the hole while McIlroy and Lowry took home the trophy with a par on the hole. The winning team took home a big slice of the $8.9 million purse along with 400 FedEx Cup points.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was a special day for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. On the par 3 15th hole, the former carded in his second career ace.

On the 119-yard hole ranked the 14th toughest hole on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course, McIlroy slam dunked the ball into the hole off the tee to accomplish a stunning hole-in-one. Later in the day, Lowry went on to achieve an ace on the par 3 7th hole of the challenging Pebble Beach Golf Links course. This was his third career hole-in-one.

Here's a look at the Northern Irishman and Irishman's incredible shots (via X @PGATour):

Here's a comparison of the two PGA Tour sensations' scorecards for the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

Rory McIlroy - Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 1

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Shane Lowry - Pebble Beach Golf Links

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 1

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

McIlroy will tee up the penultimate round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 12:40 PM EST from the Pebble Beach Golf Link's first hole. He will play with Rasmus Hojgaard and Collin Morikawa.

Lowry will play with Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Rodgers. The group will tee off at 12:51 PM EST from the first hole.

