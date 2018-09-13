Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

He might not play until Sunday now! Bjorn sees funny side of McIlroy prank

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:04 IST
mcilroybjorn - Cropped
Thomas Bjorn with Rory McIlroy

Thomas Bjorn jokingly warned Rory McIlroy that he may find himself sidelined until Sunday at the Ryder Cup following his prominent role in a prank on Europe's captain.

McIlroy teamed up with team-mates Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Tommy Fleetwood to play a light-hearted joke on their skipper.

Calling Bjorn on the phone, the four-time major champion suggested he should purchase "cryotherapy chambers" at the eye-watering sum of £20,000 each.

The main purpose, according to McIlroy's gag, would be to aid player recovery, although Poulter joked they can also benefit weight loss in an apparent gibe at Bjorn's waistline.

McIlroy later let the cat out of the bag, and Bjorn warned the Northern Irishman to be on his guard over the next fortnight.

"It was an interesting phone call, that's for sure!" he said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"I was like, 'I don't know what he's talking about!'. I was making up all sorts in my head, and you hear about all sorts of therapies and ice baths and you think 'athletes and modern-thinking players... maybe this is something'.

"But then all of a sudden I got a video through saying, 'here's a video, sorry'.

"He's in big trouble! He might not play until Sunday now! That's okay, they looked like they had fun.

"It's never fun when you get done on the prank but have to take it in the spirit it is, it was a good moment.

"If you know me well enough you have to think that at some stage during the next weeks they'll find themselves in a situation that's a little uncomfortable!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Bjorn opts for experience with Ryder Cup wild-card picks
RELATED STORY
Johnston sees funny side of Mickelson 'moment of madness'
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy off to torrid start at Aronimink
RELATED STORY
Rain delays BMW Championship, and possibly Furyk's last...
RELATED STORY
Garcia's Ryder Cup spot not guaranteed - Bjorn
RELATED STORY
McIlroy eager to chase title at site of his 1st British Open
RELATED STORY
McIlroy plans to play carefree at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Who could head to Paris as a...
RELATED STORY
Woods, McIlroy tied for BMW Championship lead
RELATED STORY
McIlroy hoping to ride momentum in FedEx Cup play-offs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us