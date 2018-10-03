'Heartbroken' Koepka contacts injured Ryder Cup spectator

Brooks Koepka has contacted the spectator who was struck by his golf ball at the Ryder Cup and says he is "heartbroken" that she has suffered a serious eye injury.

The American's wayward tee shot at the sixth on the first day of the tournament hit Corine Remande, who is reportedly thinking of suing for the damage done after being told she had lost sight in her right eye.

Koepka was left shaken by the incident at Le Golf National, which left Remande bleeding heavily, and he posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday revealing he had been in touch again.

"I was deeply hurt and saddened by the tragic accident that occurred when a shot I hit off the 6th tee struck Ms. Remande," three-time major champion Koepka said.

"I spoke to her at the time on the golf course and after now learning her condition is worse than first thought, I have made contact with her/family to offer my sincere and heartfelt sympathy.

"I am heartbroken by the incident. My thoughts remain with Ms. Remande and her family, and I have asked to be kept informed on her condition."

It was claimed by Remande that she was not given sufficient warning that Koepka's shot was heading in her direction, though tournament organisers claimed 'fore' was shouted on several occasions and vowed to offer further support.

"It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike," said the European Tour in a statement.

"The spectator hit by a ball at the sixth hole during Friday’s play was treated by first responders immediately and taken to hospital.

"We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

"Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare. We can confirm that 'fore' was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd.

"We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances."