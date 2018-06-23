Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hend caught by five in Pulheim as Bjerregaard goes low

Lucas Bjerregaard, Chris Paisley, Martin Kaymer, Aaron Rai and Maximilian Kieffer all caught Scott Hend in the BMW International Open.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 22:52 IST
Lucas Bjerregaard - cropped
Lucas Bjerregaard at the BMW International Open

Overnight leader Scott Hend was reeled in by five rivals, including a red-hot Lucas Bjerregaard, as the penultimate day of the BMW International Open ended with the top 16 players separated by just two shots.

Veteran Australian Hend was six under at the halfway stage, but could only muster a one-over 73 on Saturday.

That left him tied for first place alongside Bjerregaard, Chris Paisley, Martin Kaymer, Aaron Rai and Maximilian Kieffer.

Bjerregaard equalled the lowest round of the week, carding a five-under 67 despite a double bogey at the 12th, while Paisley went round in 68 thanks to six birdies on the back nine and Kaymer, Rai and Kieffer all returned one-under 71s.

Hend endured a topsy-turvy day, mixing three bogeys and a seven on the par-five 13th with four birdies.

Nico Geyger (73) and Henric Sturehed (76) - Hend's nearest challengers at the start of Saturday - were also over par in round three, although the former is only one shot off the lead alongside Mikko Korhonen (69).

A group of eight players at three under features Andy Sullivan, Thomas Pieters and Andres Romero - the latter having matched Bjerregaard's 67.

First-round leader Sebastien Gros dropped for a second successive day. His scores this week read 68-72-75.

