HIO 2017: Thoughts of SSP Chawrasia and Carlos Pigem ahead of the crunch final round

SSP Chawrasia opened up a two shot cushion at the top but Carlos Pigem didn't show any signs of falling away

by Sameer Bahl Interview 12 Mar 2017, 11:31 IST

SSP Chawrasia (Ind) – Third round 68 (-4)

S.S.P Chawrasia of India plays his approach shot on the 17th hole during the continuation of the delayed third round the Hero Indian Open at Dlf Golf and Country Club on March 12, 2017 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

I feel great honestly. I didn’t believe I can make three birdies this morning but I made some good putts. I’m really happy.

I played seventh hole and looking forward to the final round. Just trying to save my shots and not make bogeys. That’s the goal when I came out this morning.

It’s a long day but I’m just talking to myself to keep calm and keep playing.

On 14, I made a good chip, was on line and hit the flag and went in.

I feel nervous but have to try to relax. Otherwise I won’t be able to play this golf course.

Carlos Pigem (Esp), Third round 67 (-5)

Carlos Pigem of Spain pondera shot during the continuation of the delayed third round the Hero Indian Open at Dlf Golf and Country Club on March 12, 20s 17 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

I’m pretty happy. Yesterday I was solid and this morning, I made a couple of mistakes, missed the greens on 13 and 14 but I made two good up and downs and then make a good birdie on 15. Three pars to finish, I’m happy.

This is what we dream of, play in the final group on the last day and try to win the tournament. It’s going to be very exciting for me.

I would say maybe the round was the easiest of the three as there was less wind but this is still a tough course. You have to play really good to play under par.

Positive thing is enjoy is the key in this game. On this course, you have to accept your mistakes as you’ll miss a lot of shots.