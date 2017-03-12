HIO 2017: Thoughts of SSP Chawrasia and Carlos Pigem ahead of the crunch final round
SSP Chawrasia opened up a two shot cushion at the top but Carlos Pigem didn't show any signs of falling away
SSP Chawrasia (Ind) – Third round 68 (-4)
I feel great honestly. I didn’t believe I can make three birdies this morning but I made some good putts. I’m really happy.
I played seventh hole and looking forward to the final round. Just trying to save my shots and not make bogeys. That’s the goal when I came out this morning.
It’s a long day but I’m just talking to myself to keep calm and keep playing.
On 14, I made a good chip, was on line and hit the flag and went in.
I feel nervous but have to try to relax. Otherwise I won’t be able to play this golf course.
Carlos Pigem (Esp), Third round 67 (-5)
I’m pretty happy. Yesterday I was solid and this morning, I made a couple of mistakes, missed the greens on 13 and 14 but I made two good up and downs and then make a good birdie on 15. Three pars to finish, I’m happy.
This is what we dream of, play in the final group on the last day and try to win the tournament. It’s going to be very exciting for me.
I would say maybe the round was the easiest of the three as there was less wind but this is still a tough course. You have to play really good to play under par.
Positive thing is enjoy is the key in this game. On this course, you have to accept your mistakes as you’ll miss a lot of shots.