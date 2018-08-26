Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Holders India beat Korea 5-3 to enter semifinals of Asiad men's hockey

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
12   //    26 Aug 2018, 19:03 IST

Jakarta, Aug 26 (PTI) Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and beat South Korea 5-3 in a pool match to storm into the semi-finals of the men's hockey competition at the 18th Asian Games here today.

India scored through Rupinder Pal Singh (1st minute), Chinglensana Singh (4th), Lalit Upadhyay (15th), Manpreet Singh (49th) and Akashdeep Singh (55th), while Korea's goals came from the sticks of Manjae Jung (33rd, 35th) and Jonghyun Jang (59th).

By virtue of this result, India are leading in Pool A with 12 points from four victories. The title holders will play lowly Sri Lanka in their last pool engagement.

Even though it was India's fourth consecutive win in the pool, it was a far from impressive display from Harendra Singh's men against the Koreans.

In their previous three games, the Indians had thrashed Indonesia 17-0 before registering a record 26-0 win over Hong Kong China and 8-0 victory over Japan.

Going by international ranking, the gulf between world no.5 India and their no.14 opponents was quite evident in the first two quarters, but the Koreans gained confidence after the change of ends, and surprisingly, controlled the game in the third quarter.

But it was India who started with a bang and scored as early as the opening minute when Rupinder scored from the spot after being awarded a penalty stroke.

The Indians continued to press hard and doubled their lead in the fourth minute through Chinglensana, who neatly deflected in a Rupinder free hit from outside the circle.

India soon earned back-to-back penalty corners but wasted both.

Seconds into the second quarter, an unmarked Lalit beautifully pushed in Simranjeet Singh's aerial ball from deep to make the scoreline 3-0 in favour of India.

But, after the change of ends, the Koreans looked a different side and dominated the Indians.

Korea reduced the margin in the 33rd minute when Jung scored from a penalty corner variation and then two minutes later, their captain again found the back of the net to stun the Indians.

The holders, however, regained their composure and grip over the proceedings in the fourth quarter, which resulted in two beautiful reverse hit field goals from the sticks of Manpreet and Akashdeep.

Korea earned three back-to-back penalty corners in the dying minutes of the game, courtesy a defensive error from Rupinder, and Jang converted in the third attempt.

India's chief coach Harendra Singh will not be a happy man with his wards' performance, especially with the fact that they wasted five penalty corners despite having four dragflikers in the squad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018 : Golfers to aim for podium on Day 8
RELATED STORY
Asiad: Strong medal chance for India in men's golf
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 : Women golfers to open Indian challenge...
RELATED STORY
Seven young Indian golfers qualify for Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Norway's Hovland, UCLA's Bling advance to US Amateur final
RELATED STORY
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by athletes off the pitch
RELATED STORY
5 of the most Jobless Jobs in sports
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us