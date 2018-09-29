Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hole halved in triple-bogey six at Ryder Cup!

Omnisport
News
29 Sep 2018
Bubba Watson - cropped
Team USA's Bubba Watson in action at the Ryder Cup

Le Golf National played host to one of the most bizarre passages of play in Ryder Cup history on Saturday, as Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson ran up a triple-bogey six at the second, but still halved the hole with Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren.

Watson and Simpson won the first hole of their afternoon foursomes contest, but looked set to be pegged back immediately when the left-hander found water off the tee on the par-three second.

Remarkably, the fun was only just beginning.

Noren followed Watson into the drink, before Simpson then put another ball in the lake for the USA.

That left Garcia and Watson as the men to finally find dry land, before Simpson holed out from distance for a six to leave Europe needing to get down in two to win the hole.

They could not manage that task, Garcia and Noren carding a triple-bogey of their own to remain one down.

Trailing 8-4 at the start of the foursomes, the USA claimed early leads in the first two matches of the afternoon to raise hopes of a fightback, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka also winning the first against Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

