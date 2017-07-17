Hometown hero Fleetwood revelling in Open spotlight

Royal Birkdale is a notoriously tough course, but Tommy Fleetwood has the benefit of home comforts to boost his bid for Open glory.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 20:45 IST

Tommy Fleetwood

Hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood is revelling in the spotlight as he prepares to launch a bid for the Claret Jug this week.

The Open tees off at Royal Birkdale on Thursday and it is a course Fleetwood knows well, having grown up in the area.

Many of the nearby streets are adorned with banners advertising the arrival of golf's oldest major in the Merseyside town of Southport - and some of them feature the face of local hope Fleetwood.

"I've never had a banner with me on it in Southport before," said a mildly bemused Fleetwood, who finished fourth at the U.S. Open won the Open de France at the start of the month.

"My face is on a lot of lampposts at the moment, but it's just nice being acknowledged.

"People that know you know how much hard work you put in; it's nice to be congratulated for it.

"It's nice to see things like my old school did. They had a massive banner and all the kids saying 'good luck', and I think it's just lovely.

"It's very touching, actually, seeing things like that.

"The banners will be off in a couple of weeks, so best not get used to it too much."