Horsey gallops up the leaderboard, Aguilar retains lead

David Horsey has the momentum after a record-equalling performance on day two of the Lyoness Open.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 23:14 IST

England's David Horsey.

Felipe Aguilar still leads the Lyoness Open but it was David Horsey who stole the show on Friday, completing his round in five fewer shots than anybody else to equal the course record.

Horsey was three over par heading into the second day in Austria - a score that would have seen him miss the cut if he had been unable to improve.

However, the Englishman made eight birdies in a blemish-free round of 64 that lifted him into a share for fifth, four shots off leader Aguilar, who posted a two-under round of 70 on Friday.

"I played lovely out there – probably as good as I have played ever tee to green in very tough conditions," said Horsey of his performance in the wind.

"Fortunately, I was out early, it was softer into the greens, I drove it well and stayed out of the rough so you can score and I managed to do that today.

What a difference a day makes



Yesterday



Today pic.twitter.com/2PN4OY7l8h — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 9, 2017

"I putted nicely, maybe could have holed a couple more towards the end but, on the whole, 64 in those conditions I will take every day.

"I have been working at stuff for the last couple of months really and it's very good when it's good but it's just a bit inconsistent.

"When I am on and just keeping that rhythm and trusting it, then I can shoot scores like that, so hopefully a sign of things to come.

"After yesterday, anything under par I would have been happy with, so for Felipe to be nine under out there he is obviously playing very good golf so there is still two rounds to go and a lot of golf to be played."

Graeme Storm is two shots back from Aguilar, one ahead of Johan Carlsson and Oliver Fisher, whose namesake Trevor Fisher Jr managed to make six birdies but finish just one under for the day, leaving him a tie for ninth at four under.