How many LIV golfers will play at the 2024 PGA Championship? Updated list explored

The 2024 PGA Championship has published the official list of players that will compose the field of the event. A total of 16 LIV Golf players are in the field, including several special invitations that surprised many.

After six LIV golfers received special invitations to the PGA Championship on Monday, May 6, the list of players managed by Greg Norman who will be in Valhalla is as follows:

Burmester, Dean DeChambeau, Bryson Gooch, Talor Hatton, Tyrrell Herbert, Lucas Johnson, Dustin Kaymer, Martin Koepka, Brooks Meronk, Adrian Mickelson, Phil Niemann, Joaquin Ogletree, Andy Puig, David Rahm, Jon Reed, Patrick Smith, Cameron

Expand Tweet

There are seven LIV Golf players who landed in the 2024 PGA Championship field thanks to special invitations. Joaquin Niemann received it in early March, while Talor Gooch, David Puig, Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, and Lucas Herbert received them on Monday.

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer are exempt for having won the PGA Championship before. In Koepka's case, he comes in as the defending champion.

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith, meanwhile, are exempt for having won any of the other three Majors in the last five years. Tyrrell Hatton's exemption is due to qualifying for last season's PGA Tour TOUR Championship.

The final case is that of Andy Ogletree, who earned a spot in the 2024 PGA Championship thanks to being included in the top 3 of the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List.

This is an initiative launched in 2023 to include in the event the top three ranked players in the world who play primarily on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and the Sunshine Tour.

A look at the rest of the PGA Championship field

The PGA Championship field will be made up of 156 players. In addition to the 16 LIV players, the following are already confirmed:

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Beem, Rich

Bevell, Josh

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Björk, Alexander

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Bowser, Evan

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cole, Preston

Collet, Tyler

Conners, Corey

Daly, John

Davis, Cameron

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dobyns, Matt

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT

Fitzpatrick, Matthew

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Gross, Larkin

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Pádraig

Henley, Russell

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Jones, Jared

Kanaya, Takumi

Kellen, Jeff

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Kobori, Kazuma

Kohles, Ben

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Kyoung-Hoon

Lee, Min Woo

List, Luke

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Marek, Brad

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Mendoza, Kyle

Micheel, Shaun

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mueller, Jesse

Murray, Grayson

Nakajima, Keita

Noren, Alex

Norrman, Vincent

Oakley, Zac

Olesen, Thorbjorn

Otaegui, Adrian

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Phillips, Tracy

Polland, Ben

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Shattuck, Braden

Smith, Jordan

Soderberg, Sebastian

Somers, John

Speight, Josh

Spieth, Jordan

Straka, Sepp

Stricker, Steve

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Svoboda, Andy

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

van Velzen, Ryan

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Wells, Jeremy

Widing, Tim

Woodland, Gary

Woods, Tiger

Worthington II, Wyatt

Yang, Y.E.

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Only two positions in the field are pending to be defined. This will occur after the completion of the Wells Fargo Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic this week, as the winners qualify for the PGA Championship. If the winners are already exempt, their places will be filled by alternates.