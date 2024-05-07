How many LIV golfers will play at the 2024 PGA Championship? Updated list explored

The 2024 PGA Championship has published the official list of players that will compose the field of the event. A total of 16 LIV Golf players are in the field, including several special invitations that surprised many.
After six LIV golfers received special invitations to the PGA Championship on Monday, May 6, the list of players managed by Greg Norman who will be in Valhalla is as follows:
- Burmester, Dean
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Gooch, Talor
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Johnson, Dustin
- Kaymer, Martin
- Koepka, Brooks
- Meronk, Adrian
- Mickelson, Phil
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Ogletree, Andy
- Puig, David
- Rahm, Jon
- Reed, Patrick
- Smith, Cameron
There are seven LIV Golf players who landed in the 2024 PGA Championship field thanks to special invitations. Joaquin Niemann received it in early March, while Talor Gooch, David Puig, Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, and Lucas Herbert received them on Monday.
Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer are exempt for having won the PGA Championship before. In Koepka's case, he comes in as the defending champion.
Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith, meanwhile, are exempt for having won any of the other three Majors in the last five years. Tyrrell Hatton's exemption is due to qualifying for last season's PGA Tour TOUR Championship.
The final case is that of Andy Ogletree, who earned a spot in the 2024 PGA Championship thanks to being included in the top 3 of the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List.
This is an initiative launched in 2023 to include in the event the top three ranked players in the world who play primarily on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and the Sunshine Tour.
A look at the rest of the PGA Championship field
The PGA Championship field will be made up of 156 players. In addition to the 16 LIV players, the following are already confirmed:
- Åberg, Ludvig
- An, Byeong Hun
- Beem, Rich
- Bevell, Josh
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Björk, Alexander
- Blair, Zac
- Block, Michael
- Bowser, Evan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cole, Preston
- Collet, Tyler
- Conners, Corey
- Daly, John
- Davis, Cameron
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Dobyns, Matt
- Donald, Luke
- Dufner, Jason
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT
- Fitzpatrick, Matthew
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Glover, Lucas
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gross, Larkin
- Hadwin, Adam
- Harman, Brian
- Harrington, Pádraig
- Henley, Russell
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Jones, Jared
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kellen, Jeff
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Knapp, Jake
- Kobori, Kazuma
- Kohles, Ben
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, Kyoung-Hoon
- Lee, Min Woo
- List, Luke
- Lowry, Shane
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Malnati, Peter
- Marek, Brad
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Mendoza, Kyle
- Micheel, Shaun
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mueller, Jesse
- Murray, Grayson
- Nakajima, Keita
- Noren, Alex
- Norrman, Vincent
- Oakley, Zac
- Olesen, Thorbjorn
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Phillips, Tracy
- Polland, Ben
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Scott, Adam
- Shattuck, Braden
- Smith, Jordan
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Somers, John
- Speight, Josh
- Spieth, Jordan
- Straka, Sepp
- Stricker, Steve
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Svoboda, Andy
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- van Velzen, Ryan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Wells, Jeremy
- Widing, Tim
- Woodland, Gary
- Woods, Tiger
- Worthington II, Wyatt
- Yang, Y.E.
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Only two positions in the field are pending to be defined. This will occur after the completion of the Wells Fargo Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic this week, as the winners qualify for the PGA Championship. If the winners are already exempt, their places will be filled by alternates.