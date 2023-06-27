How much did Rose Zhang win this week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023? Breakout golfer’s earnings explored

Rose Zhang has had her stars shining since turning professional in June 2023. In less than a month span, she registered her first LPGA Tour win and her best major finis i.e., T8 in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023.
Interestingly, she won $214,811 to take her total career earnings to $627,311. She had a decent outing at the Baltusrol Golf Club. She carded an aggregate score of 279 (-5).
The 20-year-old American professional golfer Ruoning Yin inspired the world with a stellar performance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She registered her first major win at the Baltusrol Golf Club, which not only earned her a number of exemptions but also a hefty fortune of $1.5 million.
Yin defeated Yuka Saso by a margin of one shot to earn the prestigious Women's PGA Championship title. The runner-up earned $875,130 which is also a good amount to take home.
Rose Zhang and others payout at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023
"Safe to say it's super special" - Rose Zhang speaks on her first experience at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Rose Zhang, who became the only second women golfer to win her debut tournament on LPGA Tour, made her debut at the Women's PGA Championship as well. Despite finishing T8, she was seen as disappointed and wanted to grow further in her career.
After finishing her fourth round, she spoke to the media and shared her experience in her first major as a professional golfer:
"I felt so much support and love from the crowds out here. It's really cool that I was here in New Jersey at Mizuho the last couple weeks, and now I'm here at my first major. Safe to say it's super special, and I took it all in for sure. "
She went on to share her experience at the Mizuho Americas Open held almost three weeks earlier in June. She said that her debut tournament was like a trial run as she was just coming from the NCAA camps.
Later on, she spoke about her game at the Baltusrol Golf Club:
"I wanted to see where my game ended up with the professionals and to see if I can able to be in contention on a good day, on a bad day, et cetera. It's really cool to see that my game is there, and I just have to work a little extra harder to play better."
Rose Zhang has appeared in major tournaments earlier as an amateur but the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 was her first major appearance as a professional golfer.