How much did Rose Zhang win this week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023? Breakout golfer’s earnings explored

By Kunal Singh
Modified Jun 27, 2023 20:57 GMT
KPMG Women
Rose Zhang at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

Rose Zhang has had her stars shining since turning professional in June 2023. In less than a month span, she registered her first LPGA Tour win and her best major finis i.e., T8 in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023.

Interestingly, she won $214,811 to take her total career earnings to $627,311. She had a decent outing at the Baltusrol Golf Club. She carded an aggregate score of 279 (-5).

The 20-year-old American professional golfer Ruoning Yin inspired the world with a stellar performance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She registered her first major win at the Baltusrol Golf Club, which not only earned her a number of exemptions but also a hefty fortune of $1.5 million.

Yin defeated Yuka Saso by a margin of one shot to earn the prestigious Women's PGA Championship title. The runner-up earned $875,130 which is also a good amount to take home.

Ruoning Yin at the KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship (via Getty Images)
Ruoning Yin at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (via Getty Images)

Rose Zhang and others payout at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

The newly turned professional golfer Rose Zhang won $214,811 as she finished T8 on the leaderboard.

Here is the entire payout of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023:

RankGolferEarnings
1Ruoning Yin$1,500,000
2Yuka Saso$875,130
T3Carlota Ciganda$423,070
T3Anna Nordqvist$423,070
T3Xiyu Lin$423,070
T3Megan Khang$423,070
T3Stephanie Meadow$423,070
T8Ayaka Furue$214,811
T8Rose Zhang$214,811
T8Jenny Shin$214,811
T11Perrine Delacour$168,170
T11Nanna Koerstz Madsen$168,170
T11Leona Maguire$168,170
14Grace Kim$147,571
T15Jodi Ewart Shadoff$125,531
T15Brooke Henderson$125,531
T15Allisen Corpuz$125,531
T15Sarah Schmelzel$125,531
T15Lauren Coughlin$104,451
T20Hyo Joo Kim$104,451
T20Minjee Lee$104,451
T20Linn Grant$104,451
T20Jin Young Ko$104,451
T24Ariya Jutanugarn$86,483
T24In-gee Chun$86,483
T24Marissa Steen$86,483
T24Melissa Reid$86,483
T24Gabriela Ruffels$86,483
T24Mina Harigae$86,483
T30Esther Henseleit$68,115
T30Angel Yin$68,115
T30Cheyenne Knight$68,115
T30Na Rin An$68,115
T30Celine Boutier$68,115
T30Lee-Anne Pace$68,115
T36Haeji Kang$56,538
T36Amy Yang$56,538
T36Daniela Darquea$56,538
T39Pornanong Phatlum$45,217
T39Danielle Kang$45,217
T39Lindsey Weaver-Wright$45,217
T39Pajaree Anannarukarn$45,217
T39Yuna Nishimura$45,217
T39Madelene Sagstrom$45,217
T39Ashleigh Buhai$45,217
T39Celine Borge$45,217
T47Nasa Hataoka$35,071
T47Yu Liu$35,071
T47Lexi Thompson$35,071
T47Min Lee$35,071
T47Jeongeun Lee$35,071
T52Mariah Stackhouse$29,705
T52Samantha Wagner$29,705
T52Alison Lee$29,705
T52Hye Jin Choi$29,705
T52Emily Kristine Pedersen$29,705
T57Moriya Jutanugarn$25,395
T57Lydia Ko$25,395
T57Linnea Strom$25,395
T57Gina Kim$25,395
T61Gemma Dryburgh$22,040
T61Stephanie Kyriacou$22,040
T61Maria Fassi$22,040
T61Albane Valenzuela$22,040
T61Eun-Hee Ji$22,040
T61Soo Bin Joo$22,040
T61Alexa Pano$22,040
T68Hannah Green$19,644
T68Lauren Stephenson$19,644
T68Thidapa Suwannapura$19,644
T71Morgane Metraux$18,685
T71Stacy Lewis$18,685
T71Elizabeth Szokol$18,685
74Annie Park$18,206
75Charlotte Thomas$17,987
76Aditi Ashok$17,759
T77Matilda Castren$17,422
T77Sung Hyun Park$17,422
79Lucy Li$17,089

"Safe to say it's super special" - Rose Zhang speaks on her first experience at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Rose Zhang, who became the only second women golfer to win her debut tournament on LPGA Tour, made her debut at the Women's PGA Championship as well. Despite finishing T8, she was seen as disappointed and wanted to grow further in her career.

After finishing her fourth round, she spoke to the media and shared her experience in her first major as a professional golfer:

"I felt so much support and love from the crowds out here. It's really cool that I was here in New Jersey at Mizuho the last couple weeks, and now I'm here at my first major. Safe to say it's super special, and I took it all in for sure. "

She went on to share her experience at the Mizuho Americas Open held almost three weeks earlier in June. She said that her debut tournament was like a trial run as she was just coming from the NCAA camps.

Later on, she spoke about her game at the Baltusrol Golf Club:

"I wanted to see where my game ended up with the professionals and to see if I can able to be in contention on a good day, on a bad day, et cetera. It's really cool to see that my game is there, and I just have to work a little extra harder to play better."

Rose Zhang has appeared in major tournaments earlier as an amateur but the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 was her first major appearance as a professional golfer.

Edited by Yash Singh
