How much did Rose Zhang win this week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023? Breakout golfer’s earnings explored

Rose Zhang has had her stars shining since turning professional in June 2023. In less than a month span, she registered her first LPGA Tour win and her best major finis i.e., T8 in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023.

Interestingly, she won $214,811 to take her total career earnings to $627,311. She had a decent outing at the Baltusrol Golf Club. She carded an aggregate score of 279 (-5).

The 20-year-old American professional golfer Ruoning Yin inspired the world with a stellar performance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She registered her first major win at the Baltusrol Golf Club, which not only earned her a number of exemptions but also a hefty fortune of $1.5 million.

Yin defeated Yuka Saso by a margin of one shot to earn the prestigious Women's PGA Championship title. The runner-up earned $875,130 which is also a good amount to take home.

Ruoning Yin at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (via Getty Images)

Rose Zhang and others payout at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

The newly turned professional golfer Rose Zhang won $214,811 as she finished T8 on the leaderboard.

Here is the entire payout of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023:

Rank Golfer Earnings 1 Ruoning Yin $1,500,000 2 Yuka Saso $875,130 T3 Carlota Ciganda $423,070 T3 Anna Nordqvist $423,070 T3 Xiyu Lin $423,070 T3 Megan Khang $423,070 T3 Stephanie Meadow $423,070 T8 Ayaka Furue $214,811 T8 Rose Zhang $214,811 T8 Jenny Shin $214,811 T11 Perrine Delacour $168,170 T11 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $168,170 T11 Leona Maguire $168,170 14 Grace Kim $147,571 T15 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $125,531 T15 Brooke Henderson $125,531 T15 Allisen Corpuz $125,531 T15 Sarah Schmelzel $125,531 T15 Lauren Coughlin $104,451 T20 Hyo Joo Kim $104,451 T20 Minjee Lee $104,451 T20 Linn Grant $104,451 T20 Jin Young Ko $104,451 T24 Ariya Jutanugarn $86,483 T24 In-gee Chun $86,483 T24 Marissa Steen $86,483 T24 Melissa Reid $86,483 T24 Gabriela Ruffels $86,483 T24 Mina Harigae $86,483 T30 Esther Henseleit $68,115 T30 Angel Yin $68,115 T30 Cheyenne Knight $68,115 T30 Na Rin An $68,115 T30 Celine Boutier $68,115 T30 Lee-Anne Pace $68,115 T36 Haeji Kang $56,538 T36 Amy Yang $56,538 T36 Daniela Darquea $56,538 T39 Pornanong Phatlum $45,217 T39 Danielle Kang $45,217 T39 Lindsey Weaver-Wright $45,217 T39 Pajaree Anannarukarn $45,217 T39 Yuna Nishimura $45,217 T39 Madelene Sagstrom $45,217 T39 Ashleigh Buhai $45,217 T39 Celine Borge $45,217 T47 Nasa Hataoka $35,071 T47 Yu Liu $35,071 T47 Lexi Thompson $35,071 T47 Min Lee $35,071 T47 Jeongeun Lee $35,071 T52 Mariah Stackhouse $29,705 T52 Samantha Wagner $29,705 T52 Alison Lee $29,705 T52 Hye Jin Choi $29,705 T52 Emily Kristine Pedersen $29,705 T57 Moriya Jutanugarn $25,395 T57 Lydia Ko $25,395 T57 Linnea Strom $25,395 T57 Gina Kim $25,395 T61 Gemma Dryburgh $22,040 T61 Stephanie Kyriacou $22,040 T61 Maria Fassi $22,040 T61 Albane Valenzuela $22,040 T61 Eun-Hee Ji $22,040 T61 Soo Bin Joo $22,040 T61 Alexa Pano $22,040 T68 Hannah Green $19,644 T68 Lauren Stephenson $19,644 T68 Thidapa Suwannapura $19,644 T71 Morgane Metraux $18,685 T71 Stacy Lewis $18,685 T71 Elizabeth Szokol $18,685 74 Annie Park $18,206 75 Charlotte Thomas $17,987 76 Aditi Ashok $17,759 T77 Matilda Castren $17,422 T77 Sung Hyun Park $17,422 79 Lucy Li $17,089

"Safe to say it's super special" - Rose Zhang speaks on her first experience at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Rose Zhang, who became the only second women golfer to win her debut tournament on LPGA Tour, made her debut at the Women's PGA Championship as well. Despite finishing T8, she was seen as disappointed and wanted to grow further in her career.

After finishing her fourth round, she spoke to the media and shared her experience in her first major as a professional golfer:

"I felt so much support and love from the crowds out here. It's really cool that I was here in New Jersey at Mizuho the last couple weeks, and now I'm here at my first major. Safe to say it's super special, and I took it all in for sure. "

She went on to share her experience at the Mizuho Americas Open held almost three weeks earlier in June. She said that her debut tournament was like a trial run as she was just coming from the NCAA camps.

Later on, she spoke about her game at the Baltusrol Golf Club:

"I wanted to see where my game ended up with the professionals and to see if I can able to be in contention on a good day, on a bad day, et cetera. It's really cool to see that my game is there, and I just have to work a little extra harder to play better."

Rose Zhang has appeared in major tournaments earlier as an amateur but the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 was her first major appearance as a professional golfer.

