×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Howell holds onto RSM Classic lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    18 Nov 2018, 06:08 IST
CharlesHowellIII - Cropped
American Charles Howell III

Charles Howell III held onto his lead at the RSM Classic after shooting a two-under 68 in the third round on Saturday.

The American, seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2007, remained in control in Georgia after his solid round at Sea Island Golf Club.

Howell mixed five birdies with three bogeys on the Seaside Course, moving into 16 under and clinging onto a one-stroke lead.

Jason Gore (66) and the in-form Cameron Champ (66) are a shot back at 15 under.

After his first win on the PGA Tour at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ has backed up with a top-30 result at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and a top-10 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Webb Simpson, the 2011 runner-up, surged into contention in the third round after firing a seven-under 63, his efforts only bettered by Patrick Rodgers (61) on Saturday.

Simpson is in a tie for fourth at 13 under with Ryan Blaum (65), while Luke List (63) is a shot further back.

Omnisport
NEWS
Howell fires 64 again to extend RSM Classic lead
RELATED STORY
Howell grabs first-round lead at Sea Island
RELATED STORY
Howell with another 64 takes 3-shot lead at Sea Island
RELATED STORY
Charles Howell III clings to 1-shot lead at Sea Island
RELATED STORY
Kuchar holds on to seal first title since 2014
RELATED STORY
Marc Leishman wins CIMB Classic in Malaysia
RELATED STORY
Woodland, Leishman, Sharma share CIMB Classic lead
RELATED STORY
Rules officials face crash course on new golf rules
RELATED STORY
Snedeker follows 59 with 67, takes 2-shot lead at Wyndham
RELATED STORY
Woodland, Leishman, Sharma tied for lead at CIMB Classic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us