Howell holds onto RSM Classic lead

American Charles Howell III

Charles Howell III held onto his lead at the RSM Classic after shooting a two-under 68 in the third round on Saturday.

The American, seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2007, remained in control in Georgia after his solid round at Sea Island Golf Club.

Howell mixed five birdies with three bogeys on the Seaside Course, moving into 16 under and clinging onto a one-stroke lead.

Jason Gore (66) and the in-form Cameron Champ (66) are a shot back at 15 under.

Charles Howell III continues to separate himself from the field at @TheRSMClassic.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/NsimTgI4uz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 17, 2018

After his first win on the PGA Tour at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ has backed up with a top-30 result at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and a top-10 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Seven birdies on Saturday.@Cameron__Champ pulls within one of the lead heading into Sunday at @TheRSMClassic.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/DB5gg4TmoN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 17, 2018

Webb Simpson, the 2011 runner-up, surged into contention in the third round after firing a seven-under 63, his efforts only bettered by Patrick Rodgers (61) on Saturday.

Simpson is in a tie for fourth at 13 under with Ryan Blaum (65), while Luke List (63) is a shot further back.