Howell stretches lead at PGA Tour RSM Classic

Washington, Nov 17 (AFP) Charles Howell fired six birdies in a six-under par 64 to stretch his lead to three strokes in the PGA Tour RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia.

Howell, a two-time US PGA Tour winner but chasing his first title in more than a decade, kept the accelerator down on the par-70 Seaside course, a day after nabbing eight birdies on the par-72 Plantation course.

He goes into the weekend 14-under on 128, three shots ahead of rising star Cameron Champ, 23, who won his first title at the Sanderson Farms Championship last month, and Jason Gore.

Both signed for 63s on the Seaside course to share second on 131. Howell said another wind-whipped day felt "a little bit like survival" but that he benefitted from the focus the conditions required.

"It sort of forces you to play so much in the present," he said. "It's kind of hard to get too far ahead of yourself because you know there's plenty of hard ones coming up."

Howell, whose most recent title was at Riviera in 2007, knows there is plenty of work left to do.

Since then he has notched 53 top-10 finishes and six second-place finishes, but he hasn't returned to the winner's circle.

"My tendency is when I get up near there (the lead) is to sort of try hard a little bit, try to force things," he said.

"It also makes me have a lot of respect for guys that have found out ways to win a bunch.

"Winning out here is just not easy, and I haven't quite found the right recipe for that." Champ, hoping to become one of those guys, put himself in position to strike with a seven-under round that featured eight birdies -- including four straight to end his round.

Gore also closed with four birdies in a row, rolling in a 27-footer at 17 before capping his round with an eight-foot birdie at 18.

Playing on a sponsor's invitation, the 44-year-old Gore posted his lowest round on tour since his career-low 62 in the third round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship