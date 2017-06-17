I couldn't have shot any higher – Johnson after missing U.S. Open cut

Dustin Johnson may have missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but he felt there was little else he could do.

World number one Dustin Johnson felt he was unable to "shoot any higher" despite missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

The American defending champion followed up his three-over 75 with a 73 as he failed to reach the weekend at Erin Hills.

Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day all missed the cut, marking the first time that has happened to the world's top three ranked players at a major since the rankings began in 1986.

A frustrated Johnson lamented his putting, having been above the field average for fairways hit and greens in regulation.

"I really like this golf course. It sets up really well for me, especially if I'm driving it like I did today," he said.

"I couldn't have shot any higher. I couldn't possibly shoot any higher than I did. I just struggled on the greens. It's simple."

Johnson needed 65 putts through 36 holes, highlighting his struggles compared to leaders Paul Casey (53), Brian Harman (57), Tommy Fleetwood (55) and Brooks Koepka (60).

Asked about McIlroy and Day also missing the cut, last year's champion Johnson said putting was the difference.

"If you look at the golf course and you even talk to me, Jason or Rory, this course sets up perfect for us," he said.

"But as we all know, this game's all about putting. So it's pretty simple, I just didn't get it in the hole fast enough."