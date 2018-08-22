I got this down - golf great Mickelson finally joins Twitter

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is finally down with the cool kids.

Few sports embrace the world of social media like golf and one of the game's greats belatedly caught up with the times and joined Twitter on Wednesday.

Mickelson has been in the headlines for differing reasons of late, picking up respective penalties at the U.S. Open and A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier for putting a moving ball and patting down rough in front of the tee box.

And the 48-year-old caused a stir with his questionable dance moves in a commercial for Mizzen+Main earlier this month.

Perhaps the five-time major champion will treat us to more of those now he's on Twitter. But, for now, let's enjoy his very first message, and some of the reactions to it...

Welcome to Twitter, Phil pic.twitter.com/irzHStWeUv — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 22, 2018