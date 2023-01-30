“I hate to say that” – Justin Thomas explains why he loves Joe Burrow

US golfer Justin Thomas is a huge fan of football and has spoken about his love for the game on numerous occasions. He believes that playing football has instilled in him the mental toughness and competitive spirit that he brings to golf.

He recently spoke about his favorite footballer Joe Burrow at the press conference for the Farmers Insurance Open. He appreciated Burrow's performance for the Cincinnati Bengals.

He said:

"But it’s hard not to like him and root for him and just be optimistic about what he’s done with the Bengals."

Justin Thomas believes that Joe Burrow is a very lovable player. He also talked about the match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Crimson Tide.

"I hate to say that I love Joe Burrow because he took a beating to my Crimson Tide."

While Thomas' father is a huge Bengals fan, Thomas himself supports Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I’m not a die-hard, it’s not like Alabama football where I live and die with it."

Justin Thomas explains why Jon Rahm is so successful

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm at The CJ Cup - Round One

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is enjoying the most successful PGA Tour start this season. In January alone, he won two tournaments and was touted to bag the recently concluded Farmers Insurance Open as well.

However, Rahm had a T7 finish. He was close to elimination after the first round, but he managed to find his footing in the second round to reach the third round. He maintained good form on the third day.

Rahm looked well on his way to clinching his third tournament title this season. However, he hit three birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey in the final round. US golfer Max Homa came from behind to grab the Farmers Insurance Open title.

Homa beat leader Sam Ryder to win the tournament.

However, one bad performance doesn't negate the fact that Jon Rahm is a brilliant player and will do wonders in the coming events. He was headlining the Farmers Insurance Open alongside Justin Thomas.

Prior to the tournament, Thomas tried to decode how Rahm has achieved so much success. He spoke to Sports Illustrated about it:

"When you start driving it like he does, hitting his irons like he does, and you get just a halfway decent putting week, yeah, he’s going to be tough to beat. I think even when some people, and I’m sure himself included, would say he was in a slump or whatever prior to that, he was still in contention and had a chance to win a lot of tournaments."

Justin Thomas is slated to play in several more tournaments. He will, of course, take part in the Masters in April, where he will look to bag the title. He, along with fellow PGA Tour players, will go against LIV Golf players at Augusta National.

