I just played bad golf - Day after forgettable start at U.S. Open

Jason Day was honest about his performance at Erin Hills on Thursday, which left him 14 shots off the pace.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 07:34 IST

Former world number one Jason Day offered up no excuses after opening his U.S. Open campaign with a horrendous 79, conceding he just played badly.

The gargantuan Erin Hills course proved troublesome for Day, who finished seven over in Wisconsin on Thursday – 14 shots behind record-equalling leader Rickie Fowler.

Day birdied his opening hole but he struggled severely throughout, triple-bogeying the fourth and 10th as he also dropped shots at the eighth, ninth, 11th, 13th and 15th.

The Australian star did manage to close out his round with a final-hole birdie but it hardly made an impact on the leaderboard, with the damage already done.

"I just played bad golf, man," Day told reporters. "I can't put it any other way other than just there was some good stuff mixed in with a lot of poor stuff.

"Like I said, two triples, I don't know. It's weird. You sit there and it's not like I gave up. I actually gave it 100 per cent all the way through the end and I shot 79.

"It's kind of tough because out of every major championship I've played, this has been the best preparation going into an event, and I didn't get off to the greatest start with this first round.

"So obviously I've got to do a little bit of practice tonight and try to get into it tomorrow and see how it goes. If not, get back to the drawing board and try my best to prepare for the next one."

Day added: "I had two triples out there. That obviously doesn't help. Found some pretty awkward looks out there.

"Obviously the middle stretch of my round wasn't the best. I had four birdies. I mean, I killed the par-fives today, which was great. I think if the wind dies down a little bit tomorrow, get out with some fresh greens, I might be able to get back in this championship with a solid round. But, obviously didn't get off to a great start."

Looking ahead to the second round as Day seeks to avoid the cut in his bid for a second major, the two-time U.S. Open runner-up said: "I need a lot of birdies tomorrow to get myself back in the tournament, just to even get myself inside the cut line, because I'm assuming that the USGA, obviously, don't like to see a seven-under lead the championship start of the tournament.

"So if I get through to the weekend, I can slowly inch my way back. You don't really have to do too much on the weekend at the U.S. Open to move up a bunch and get yourself back into contention. So the second round is crucial for me to get back on my feet and hopefully I can do that."