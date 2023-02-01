“I let him win” - Ian Poulter says Rory McIlroy is still his ‘friend' amid LIV-PGA fight

Last week's Dubai Desert Classic had a lot of drama. Rory McIlroy ignored Patrick Reed, which led Reed to throw a tee at him. He also answered with a firm no when asked if he would restart his friendship with Sergio Garcia, another Saudi-backed circuit professional. All this gave the public the impression that the World No. 1 was in no mood to rekindle his relationship with any LIV professional.

However, Ian Poulter's recent comments on his relationship with Rory have brought to light a new side to the story. As per Poulter, it was far from the truth. He was asked during a recent Instagram Q&A if he talked to the Irish star at the recently concluded Dubai Desert Classic.

“Yes, he [Rory] is my friend and still is my friend," Poulter said. "I can’t explain it any simpler than that. Sad that these questions would be asked. He played great this week. I let him win.”

McIlroy overcame the pre-tournament controversy and secured his first victory of the year after defeating Reed by a single-stroke margin.

Poulter finished in a tie for sixth place. The legal hearing concerning the future of LIV Golf players on the DP World Tour is close. However, Poulter felt that there was no tension among the players during the tournament.

“Honestly, I have friendships with many, many lads that I played with for decades. That friendship is built on respect. Thus, friendships are still there. No need for that to ever change,” Poulter said.

The legal hearing is scheduled for next Monday. It will decide if the LIV Golfer can further feature in the DP World Tour event or not. Poulter doesn't think the Dubai Desert Classic was his last European Tour event.

"Why wouldn't I?" Poulter said on his future in the DP World Tour. "I am still a member and have been for 24 straight years. And always kept my card. Even when playing on the PGA Tour, I always played at least my minimum or more most years."

Rory McIlroy wins the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy beat Patrick Reed to claim a dramatic win at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. The World No. 1 hit a birdie putt from a distance of 15 feet on the 18th hole to close with a 4-under 68 and win the Rolex Series event.

McIlroy earned a prize of $1,530,000 and around 25.9 Official World Golf Ranking points, as well as 1,335 DP World Tour points. Additionally, he received a two-season exemption on the European Tour for his victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Patrick Reed had to settle for the runner-up position. He scored 7-under-65 in the final round but that was not sufficient to move past McIlroy. The American took $990,000 home.

Lucas Herbert was third, while Callum Shinkwin finished fourth in the Dubai Desert Classic. Ian Poulter scored 2-under-70 in the final round and ended in a tie for 6th with an aggregate of 13-under-275, which was six less than McIlroy.

