“I can't run anymore!" – Throwback to when Tiger Woods gave an emotional interview after his first win in five years

Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship in 2018. The win was special as it bridged a 1,876-day gap between his last win, the WGC Bridgestone title in 2013 to then. The golfer finished two strokes over second-placed Billy Horschel by scoring a final-round 71 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The 2018 Tour Championship was Woods' 80th PGA Tour win. The legendary golfer lifted the title in front of a huge crowd. The result was surely overwhelming for the ace golfer, who nearly broke down on the pitch. Speaking to the media after his win, Woods revealed that he “just didn't want to get run over.” The then-42-year-old admitted that he teared up on the last hole and said that it was a special win.

Speaking to NBC after winning the Tour Championship in 2018, Tiger Woods said:

"I just didn't want to get run over! I can't run anymore!"

The golfer got emotional while detailing the match.

Woods added:

“I knew I had a two-shot lead playing the last hole. When I hit it in the bunker, it was like, 'OK, I've left it in the correct spot.' When I hit it on the green, I could hang in it from there. Joey [caddie Joe LaCava] and I gave a high-five and started celebrating… Rory's tapping out and all of a sudden it started hitting me that I was going to win the tournament. I started tearing up a little bit.”

The legendary golfer then went on to admit that he ‘couldn’t believe’ he saw the win through. Woods, who spent five years without a win, said that it was “tough.”

Tiger Woods further said:

“I just can't believe I've pulled this off after what the season's gone through. It's been tough. I've had a not-so-easy last couple of years. I've worked my way back and I couldn't have done it without the help of everyone around me… Some of the players I saw after on the 18th green, they knew what I was struggling with. It was really special to see them there. It's just hard to believe I've won the Tour Championship.”

He concluded the highly emotional interview at the time by reiterating that he was on the verge of breaking down.

Tiger Woods missed out on the FedEx Cup

Interestingly, Tiger Woods exuded confidence in his FedEx Cup run for the year in the interview. The ace golfer had the chance to win both titles if Justin Rose had missed out on the top five. However, the then-No. 1 golfer in the world finished tied for fourth in the Tour Championship and won the 2018 FedEx Cup crown. He also bagged a $10 million prize for the win.

Now, four years after the event, Tiger Woods is yet to lift the trophy. The golfer has been struggling with injuries ever since and is keen to claim another win on the PGA Tour.

