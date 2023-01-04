“I had my TW cap on” - Tom Kim on his first encounter with Tiger Woods 

Tom Kim was among the best golfers of 2022. The 20-year-old South Korean professional is currently being called the next big thing in golf by many. It’s safe to assume that Kim himself is interested in becoming a top player considering the fact that he is a Tiger Woods fan.

Kim recently opened up on his love for Woods. The young golfer recalled his first encounter with the legendary golfer. The South Korean revealed that he was five or six years old when he met his idol at a golf tournament in Australia. He recollected shouting in support of the ace golfer, wearing a Tiger Woods cap at the event.

Tom Kim was quoted as saying by Golf Digest:

“I had my TW cap on and it was so big because I had a small head at that time and it didn’t fit. But he was walking literally three feet in front of me and I shouted, ‘Go, Tiger’ and (he) tipped the cap and went in the bathroom,’ … and literally thousands of people started running to the bathroom waiting for him to come out. But that was my first interaction with him.”

Tom Kim added that he didn’t follow the masses of spectators to Tiger’s bathroom.

He said:

“I did not. I wanted to give him his privacy.”

Tom Kim is living his dream playing alongside Woods

Tom Kim might have grown older, but his love for his childhood idol remains the same. The 20-year-old golfer said that he was more than happy to spend time with Tiger at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.

Dubbing his idol "cool," the Tiger fan said that he had an "amazing" conversation with him:

“It was like, man, Tiger’s, like, man, he’s pretty cool… I’ve seen him a few times, but to be able to kind of just have a conversation with him was pretty amazing. You look at him, and just the amount of things he has accomplished in his career was really cool to see.”

Kim went on to reveal that he grew up watching DVDs of Tiger’s wins at Augusta National. Speaking ahead of his Masters debut, the young golfer said that he knew many of the holes at Augusta from watching Tiger play. He went on to add that he’s dedicated to chasing Tiger’s records as well:

“That’s how I know a lot of the holes because of watching those… I want to play against where all the best players want to be. If you see Tiger’s career, Jack Nicklaus’s career, all these guys, they have come from the PGA Tour and it has a legacy. So, hoping to do the same and kind of stay here for as long as I can.”

It’s safe to say that Tom Kim has made himself comfortable on the PGA Tour. Having played his first official Tour event and first major at the 2020 PGA Championship, the golfer has come a long way.

Climbing to No. 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Kim has become an unmissable name on the American circuit. However, the South-Korean remains grounded as a Tiger fan as he keeps a photo of the latter in the locker room.

