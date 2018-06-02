Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

I've got a great chance! - Woods wants putting improvement to land Tour win

Tiger Woods was let down by his putting on Friday, he felt, despite a 67 that brought him into contention at the Memorial Tournament.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 14:03 IST
10
TigerWoods - cropped
Tiger Woods at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods believes he has a "great chance" of a first PGA Tour win since 2013 if he can continue his second-round form and putt better at the Memorial Tournament.

The 14-time major champion is tied for 24th heading into the weekend, six shots off the lead, after a five-under 67 that included one spectacular eagle.

But Woods could have been closer to leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann had he been more clinical on the greens, believing a genuine challenge is possible if he can find his putting groove.

"I did not putt well - it could have been easily a nice little 62 or 63," the 42-year-old said. "I turned it into a 67.

"I've got to clean that up come this weekend. Hopefully I can get it going and I can play well like this on the weekend and I've got a great chance of winning this tournament."

Faced with a first weather delay since undergoing back surgery last year, Woods admitted he was unsure how to handle the wait amid fear he would stiffen up, choosing to stay active to keep his hopes alive.

"I didn't really sit down. I was walking, pacing back and forth, trying to keep it loose, trying to keep myself warm, because these are things that I don't know [how to handle] yet," he said.

Tiger Woods hopes he's close to putting his game together
RELATED STORY
Woods responds to Nicklaus' 'learn to win again' comments
RELATED STORY
Day: Everyone wants to see Tiger Woods win
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods 'excited' by chance of Valspar victory
RELATED STORY
Woods: I'm getting close to putting it all together, winning
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson: Putting key to Players Championship chances
RELATED STORY
Determined Woods can win another major, insists Langer
RELATED STORY
Column: Woods has come a long way from Memorial Day arrest
RELATED STORY
Nicklaus: Woods can win majors again
RELATED STORY
Woods rallies to salvage par in return to Memorial
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...