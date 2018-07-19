Ice Man out to conquer British Open, and the famous collapse

Iceland's soccer team made a splash in the world cup and now Hatti Magnus talks to PodcastOne Sports Now about becoming the first in his country to play in a major championship in the British Open.

The AP's Steve Douglas interviews Magnus in the latest podcast, while co-host Tim Dahlberg gets an Open preview from AP golf writer Doug Ferguson. Co-host Jim Litke weighs in on 1999, when he was on hand at Carnoustie as Van de Velde made a triple bogey on the last hole that would cost him the Open title.

Ferguson discusses whether long hitters will be favored on a Carnoustie course that is dry and running fast, and also provides some insight into what can be expected from Tiger Woods this week. There is no talk about Phil Mickelson's button-down shirt, but that should come in the daily episodes from Scotland.

Of course, since the Open is in Scotland food is a topic — and not in a good way. Is haggis a socially accepted dish, and why does everyone eat Indian food instead of the local Scottish fare?