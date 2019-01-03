×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

If winning was easy, I'd win more, says Dustin Johnson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Jan 2019, 04:04 IST
Dustin Johnson - cropped
Dustin Johnson at the Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson has 19 PGA Tour titles to his name but insists winning is not easy as he prepares to defend his Tournament of Champions crown.

Victory at Kapalua 12 months ago represented the first of three tournament successes in 2018 for Johnson, who rated his year as "solid" on Wednesday.

The laidback Texan has managed at least one PGA Tour triumph in every year since his rookie season in 2008, but offered an amusing response when he was asked how he convinces people it is hard to win when he does it so much.

"Well if it wasn't as hard, I'd win more," said Johnson with a smile in his pre-tournament news conference, before stating he never takes success for granted.

Reflecting on the previous year, which also included successes at the St Jude Classic and Canadian Open, the world number three added: "I'm okay with it. I feel like I had a good year.

"I'd have liked to have had a little better performance in the majors, but other than that I felt like my year was good. I had a lot of chances to win and I won three times, [had] a lot of top 10s.

"It was a solid year. I just didn't contend in the majors like I wanted to.

"If I can win three times [each year] for the rest of my career, I'll be happy."

Advertisement

Johnson will play rounds one and two in Hawaii in the company of Bryson DeChambeau, who has stated his intention to putt with the flagstick in following a rule change that allows players to do so when they are on the green.

"It's gonna be weird. The flag's gonna be going in and out a lot, but it's alright," said a grinning Johnson. "I guess I will leave it in occasionally."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bjorn unaware of reported Johnson-Koepka altercation
RELATED STORY
PGA Tour to experiment with interviews during the round
RELATED STORY
Koepka gutted over wounded fan, denies fight with Johnson
RELATED STORY
Johnson congratulates Koepka on PGA Tour award after...
RELATED STORY
Column: Tales from the PGA Tour
RELATED STORY
I love the kid to death - Koepka dismisses talk of...
RELATED STORY
Koepka makes debut at No. 1 and hopes to keep rolling
RELATED STORY
Column: Dufner does the math in determining success rate
RELATED STORY
Column: Brooks Koepka motivated by pair of daily messages
RELATED STORY
Brooks Koepka has golf's top ranking with win in South Korea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us