I'm over it - Spieth exorcises Masters demons with Open recovery

After throwing away a five-shot lead on the final round at the 2016 Masters, Jordan Spieth's Open recovery exorcised those demons.

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 00:10 IST

Jordan Spieth celebrates Open glory at Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth declared he was "over" his capitulation at the 2016 Masters after bouncing back from a similar mid-round setback to win The Open at Royal Birkdale.

The 23-year-old went into Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, but three bogeys in his first four holes and a near meltdown at 13 rekindled memories of Spieth throwing away a chance to win a second green jacket.

At Augusta last year, Spieth held a five-shot advantage before chipping two balls in the water on the par-three 12th to make quadruple bogey, allowing Danny Willett to claim his first major title.

The Texan was concerned he was going to have a similar experience in Southport when his tee shot at 13 went almost 100 yards to the right and ended up in an unplayable position on a rough-covered hill.

But Spieth salvaged a bogey before a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie run re-established his three-shot lead and moved him closer to a career Grand Slam with his third major win.

"It's incredible. This is one of the most sought-after trophies in the world and the most sought-after in our sport and to have my name on it is a dream come true," Spieth told Sky Sports.

"My last goal now is to try and complete a career Grand Slam. This is a very special tournament.





Spieth is the second-youngest man to win three different Majors.



Nicklaus (23 years, 6 months)

Spieth (23 years, 11 months, 26 days) pic.twitter.com/Ias4Y1mJJb — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 23, 2017

"Especially with two majors in '15 and then we got to '16 and I had one [the Masters] wrapped up and didn't quite close and those kind of thoughts come into your head on a day like today when I'm through four holes and I think 'are we going to go through this again?'

"It took a while to get over it and I'm over it."

Spieth admitted he thought a drink of wine from the Claret Jug following Zach Johnson's triumph in 2015 was going to prove unlucky.

"I was able to drink a bit of wine out of it when Zach Johnson won it two years ago and a lot of people told me that was bad luck," he said during the trophy presentation.

"I started to believe them a bit after nine today but boy it feels good to have this in my hands. What an incredible day.

"[I want to thank] my caddie Michael [Greller] for keeping me in it today after not quite an ideal start. I was getting down on myself as I think anyone would and this is as much mine as it is his. Right now at this very moment I really appreciate that Mikey, you deserve all the credit in the world for this."

Hailing his playing partner, Spieth said: "Matt, I really enjoyed the battle with you, buddy. It could have gone to either one of us. What a great champion Matt Kuchar is and what a class act.

"I took about 20 minutes to play one of my shots today and Matt took it in his stride, smiled and there's not many people I think that would have done that and it speaks to the kind of man that you are – an example for all of us."