I'm over it - Spieth exorcises Masters demons with Open recovery
After throwing away a five-shot lead on the final round at the 2016 Masters, Jordan Spieth's Open recovery exorcised those demons.
Jordan Spieth declared he was "over" his capitulation at the 2016 Masters after bouncing back from a similar mid-round setback to win The Open at Royal Birkdale.
The 23-year-old went into Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, but three bogeys in his first four holes and a near meltdown at 13 rekindled memories of Spieth throwing away a chance to win a second green jacket.
At Augusta last year, Spieth held a five-shot advantage before chipping two balls in the water on the par-three 12th to make quadruple bogey, allowing Danny Willett to claim his first major title.
The Texan was concerned he was going to have a similar experience in Southport when his tee shot at 13 went almost 100 yards to the right and ended up in an unplayable position on a rough-covered hill.
But Spieth salvaged a bogey before a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie run re-established his three-shot lead and moved him closer to a career Grand Slam with his third major win.
"It's incredible. This is one of the most sought-after trophies in the world and the most sought-after in our sport and to have my name on it is a dream come true," Spieth told Sky Sports.
"My last goal now is to try and complete a career Grand Slam. This is a very special tournament.
Spieth is the second-youngest man to win three different Majors.
Nicklaus (23 years, 6 months)
Spieth (23 years, 11 months, 26 days) pic.twitter.com/Ias4Y1mJJb
"Especially with two majors in '15 and then we got to '16 and I had one [the Masters] wrapped up and didn't quite close and those kind of thoughts come into your head on a day like today when I'm through four holes and I think 'are we going to go through this again?'
"It took a while to get over it and I'm over it."
Spieth admitted he thought a drink of wine from the Claret Jug following Zach Johnson's triumph in 2015 was going to prove unlucky.
"I was able to drink a bit of wine out of it when Zach Johnson won it two years ago and a lot of people told me that was bad luck," he said during the trophy presentation.
"I started to believe them a bit after nine today but boy it feels good to have this in my hands. What an incredible day.
"[I want to thank] my caddie Michael [Greller] for keeping me in it today after not quite an ideal start. I was getting down on myself as I think anyone would and this is as much mine as it is his. Right now at this very moment I really appreciate that Mikey, you deserve all the credit in the world for this."
Hailing his playing partner, Spieth said: "Matt, I really enjoyed the battle with you, buddy. It could have gone to either one of us. What a great champion Matt Kuchar is and what a class act.
"I took about 20 minutes to play one of my shots today and Matt took it in his stride, smiled and there's not many people I think that would have done that and it speaks to the kind of man that you are – an example for all of us."