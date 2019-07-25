Ireland's Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 25 Jul 2019, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Europe won the 2018 Ryder Cup

Ireland's Adare Manor course will stage the 2026 Ryder Cup, tournament organisers have announced.

The Ryder Cup was last hosted by Ireland in 2006, with Europe cruising to victory over the United States by nine points at The K Club.

And, after a memorable week for Irish golf saw Shane Lowry win the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, it has been revealed Ireland will host the showpiece tournament for a second time.

The County Limerick venue will follow on from the events played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin (2020), Marco Simone in Italy (2022) and Bethpage Black in New York (2024).

ANNOUNCEMENT



Adare Manor will host The 2026 Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/jqBDtq2kSn — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 25, 2019

Guy Kinnings, the European Ryder Cup director, insisted Lowry's Open victory only solidified the decision to take the competition back to Ireland.

"We are delighted to announce the 2026 Ryder Cup will be staged in Ireland at Adare Manor which is a world-class venue, both in terms of the golf course and the wider resort facilities," Kinnings said.

"Aside from having provided three captains over the past four editions, in addition to world-class talent such as Rory McIlroy, Irish players such as the late Christy O'Connor Jnr, Philip Walton, Eamonn Darcy, Graeme McDowell and Paul McGinley are intrinsically linked with providing Europe's winning moments over the years.

"Added to that the fact that Irish golf fans are rightly recognised as some of the most knowledgeable and passionate in the world, as was shown during Shane Lowry's emotional Open Championship triumph at Royal Portrush on Sunday, there was no question in our minds that the time was right."

Advertisement

The 2018 edition was held in France at Le Golf National, with Europe winning by seven points.

Adare Manor hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008, and the JP McManus Pro-Am will be held at the venue in July 2020, with confirmed participants including Padraig Harrington, McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods.